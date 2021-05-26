Cancel
D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Target worth $46,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $242,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Sells $387,900.00 in Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $61.00

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,466,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases 391 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.40% of EPAM Systems worth $1,654,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 12,779,463 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Analyzing Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations. 95.7% of Home Point Capital shares are...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 7th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 690 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Target were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.