D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.www.modernreaders.com