MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMKS Instruments has increased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $12.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

