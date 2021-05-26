MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.