The Battersea Poltergeist: Blumhouse TV Docuseries, Series Adapts
The terrifying tales from BBC Radio 4's docudrama, The Battersea Poltergeist, are coming to the small screen thanks to Blumhouse TV. The docudrama, presented by Danny Robins, and featuring the voices of Dafne Keen and Toby Jones, focuses on a woman by the name of Shirley Hitchings. In 1956, Hitchings experienced strange events that were investigated over a 12-year period. This case has ended up being the longest recorded poltergeist haunting in history. Hitchings has had the rights to her story signed over to Blumhouse TV and studio-based Maniac, which will be turned into scripted and unscripted companion series to be called Blumhouse's Ghost Story. The references for the story of Hitchings will be taken from a book on the events entitled, The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist, written by James Clark.bleedingcool.com