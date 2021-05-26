D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,243 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,860 shares during the quarter. Cowen comprises about 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.23% of Cowen worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.