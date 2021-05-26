D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,243 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)
D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.