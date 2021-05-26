Cancel
D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,243 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,969 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,837 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sei Investments Co. Buys 60,822 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Zynga worth $41,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.30.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of KLA worth $67,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 14 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,860 shares during the quarter. Cowen comprises about 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.23% of Cowen worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $526,956.48 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 690 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Target were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Buy It or Sell It Surgalign Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SRGA) Is In News

Surgalign Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SRGA) is moving a bit higher in the pre-market session on Thursday, after falling over 8% in the previous trading session. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces $50 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules. Key Highlights:. announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase...