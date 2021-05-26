Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com