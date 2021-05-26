Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.