Gwen Stefani’s dramatic new hair and 5 more celebrity fringes to copy right now

newschain
 16 days ago
Gwen Stefani

Ever since she burst onto the scene as No Doubt frontwoman, Gwen Stefani has rarely drifted from her trademark blonder-than-blonde locks. But the Nineties icon has debuted a dramatic new hairstyle as she made an appearance on The Voice USA.

The singer shared her latest look on Instagram, dark brown with contrasting blonde underneath, complete with short, blunt bangs – “a modern take on a 1940s fringe”, according to Tim Scott-Wright at The Hair Surgery.

We can’t be sure if it’s all her own hair, but her followers are loving the strong style. “This hair is everything”, one posted. “Such an interesting look – a pioneer,” said another.

Hairdresser Belle Cannan, founder of Salon Sloane, says there’s currently a revival of the short sharp fringe. “This is an aesthetic evolved from lockdown after restrictions. It’s great, as it lasts longer than the brow fringe. However, you should still maintain it with regular trims. It’s a strong frame for a face, that suits most features.”

As lockdown eases, now is a great time to give your tresses a makeover as you head out into the world again – and fringes are big this year (particularly now you don’t have to trim it yourself).

If the micro-fringe is too blunt for you, Scott-Wright says: “The biggest fringe trends we’re seeing in the salon at the moment is the Seventies grown out fringe, we call it the ‘disco fringe’. It skims down from around the mid-eyebrow to the cheekbone area, think Agnetha Fältskog from Abba and Farrah Fawcett in the 1970s.”

Here are some of the trendiest celebrity fringes to take inspiration from right now.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin has had a big year, with awards left, right and centre for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown. Now she’s rocking a Nineties-inspired curtain fringe (think Nick Carter, Backstreet Boys). The middle parting gives it a serious retro feel and the length is beautifully androgynous.

2. Phoebe Dynevor

Another huge name to blast onto the scene over lockdown, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor visited the Josh Wood Colour Atelier salon recently and left with a new copper hue and curtain fringe.

3. Elizabeth Olsen

Sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, Elizabeth Olsen has made major acting waves in her own right in Silent House and the Avengers films. This month, she added long eye-grazing bangs to her sleek locks for a classic Seventies feel.

4. FKA Twigs

She’s always been ahead of the curve, so we couldn’t leave out micro-fringe queen FKA Twigs. Right now, she’s rocking blonde natural curls with a short fringe. Is there anyone cooler?

5. Emma Mackey

A new series of Sex Education is on the horizon, and although she’s known for platinum blonde-pink ombre hair on screen as Maeve Wiley, Emma Mackey’s look right now is a much more natural brown hue with a full, centre-parted, brow-length fringe.

