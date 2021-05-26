Cancel
Amazon Buys MGM For Eight-And-A-Half Billion Dollars

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name's M. MGM. Amazon and MGM have just announced the widely-expected news that the two will merge and that Amazon will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion US dollars. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios is one of the world's oldest surviving film studios brands, formed in 1924 and as part of the announcement, Amazon states that it will help "preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films" and give greater access to that back catalogue to their customers. There have been many complaints that modern streaming services seem to ignore classic shows and films, with history being dropped or forgotten. This would go in the other direction. It's not Amazon's biggest purchase – that would be the $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017 four years ago. They are also not the only company to have approached MGM Studios looking at an acquisition. However the price was considered overvalued, and their ownership of the lucrative Bond franchise doesn't come with control – rights are shared with the Broccoli's Eon Productions who have veto powers over every aspect of the movies, the production, distribution, and marketing. So don't expect a Bond movie to debut on Prime Video. But Amazon still seems to think it is worth it.

bleedingcool.com
Ridley Scott
Andy Weir
Person
Ryan Gosling
