The beauty market is getting a makeover as recovery continues

By Kristin Schwab
marketplace.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlta Beauty reports earnings Thursday. There’s likely to be some talk about all the changes the pandemic brought to peoples’ grooming routines. With fewer people putting on makeup or styling their hair, sales in the U.S. prestige beauty market declined almost 20% last year, according to the NPD Group. What...

www.marketplace.org
Related
Beauty & Fashionnewbeauty.com

This Is Officially the Most Popular Fragrance in the U.S.

According to recent data from the NPD Group, the prestige beauty industry saw a sales decline of almost 20 percent last year, but perfume sales grew double digits in 2020. While there are plenty of signature scents and playful spritzes to experiment with, there’s one fragrance in particular that outperformed the rest.
EconomyGifts & Decorative Accessories

U.S. Toy Industry Sales Experience 27 Percent Increase

U.S. toy industry dollar sales increased 27 percent or up $1.5 billion between January and April 2021, according to The NPD Group. Both unit sales and average selling price (ASP) increased during the period, up 17 percent and 9 percent respectively. Ten of the 11 supercategories tracked by NPD posted...
Apparelbeckershospitalreview.com

Scrubs worthy of a runway? How medical apparel is getting a makeover

Face masks quickly transformed from medical gear to an accessory of self-expression during the pandemic. Now, the same trend is happening with scrubs, The New York Times reported June 9. Designers and medical apparel companies are increasingly partnering "to reposition what may be one of the largest, and most overlooked,...
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

NYC Beauty Freelancers See Signs of Recovery, One Year Post-Lockdown

Beauty industry freelancers are starting to see some economic relief more than a year after COVID-19 lockdowns left them jobless. As vaccinations ramp up, and salons and spas that haven’t been forced to permanently close accept clients at reduced capacity, hair, makeup and nail artists are experiencing a steadier stream of income — though not as much as they had come to expect pre-pandemic.
Skin Careeuromonitor.com

World Market for Beauty and Personal Care

Global beauty and personal care declined -3.3% constant terms in 2020, down from 1.9% in 2019. Western Europe accounted for the highest value shares of absolute value losses in 2020, followed by the Asia Pacific and North America. However, Asia Pacific was the first to enter the recovery phase and is expected to have the most robust growth globally in 2021. As the first half of 2021 concludes, beauty and personal care are expected to rebound by 3.3% in 2021 in constant terms. However, given the ongoing uncertainty with COVID-19 regarding the spread of variants, vaccine distribution, and resumption, imposition, or lifting of restrictions, Euromonitor developed several scenarios, anchored by its baseline projection that has the highest probability of occurring.
RetailPosted by
Kiplinger

5 Retail Stocks to Dress Up Your Portfolio This Summer

This summer will be a special one for retail stocks as a newly vaccinated population that's been cooped up for the past 12-plus months gets ready to leave the house, have fun and spend money. With that in mind, investors should focus on industries like retail that will thrive from this pent-up demand to "go out."
IndustrySFGate

Fast Casual Chain Transaction Growth Drives Recovery in Key Markets

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 11, 2021. Geography matters when it comes to pandemic recovery for U.S. restaurant chains. A mix of factors, like pandemic-related restaurant restrictions, the closing or opening of units, or chain performance, even the weather or event, can impact restaurant chain customer transactions in a specific market area, reports The NPD Group. For example, restaurant chain customer transaction declines in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) designated market area improved from double-digit declines last year to -4% in May 2021 compared to May 2019, a pre-pandemic basis of comparison. DFW ranks in the top 10 markets to recover from the steep customer transaction declines caused by the pandemic last year. In addition to Texas lifting COVID restaurant restrictions in March, the market's May customer transactions reflect new restaurant units opening and a +10% increase in fast casual chain transactions compared to a year ago, according to NPD's CREST® Performance Alerts, which provides a quick weekly view of chain-specific transactions and share trends for 75 quick service, fast casual, midscale, and casual dining chains representing 53% of the commercial restaurant traffic in the U.S.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Mascara Market : Predicating Solutions Via CAGR 2021 Top Most – LOreal, Estee Lauder, Procter and Gamble

Latest research on Global Mascara Market provided forecast report 2021–2031 presents an in-depth analysis of the Mascara which is been researching industry situations, market size, growth and demands, Mascara market share, business strategies, competitive analysis by Mascara market vendors, development models, opportunities, future development, value chain, major manufacturers profiles. The report also presents multiple forecasts for Mascara investments from 2021 till 2031.
Businessdrugstorenews.com

ECRM launches RangeMe across the pond

One of the first companies in the United Kingdom to partner with RangeMe is LloydsPharmacy, whose buyers are using the platform for product discovery. Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe is broadening its horizons. The ECRM company is opening up its platform to buyers in the United Kingdom, bringing the more than 750,000 products and 200,000 suppliers to a new audience.
Educationproz.com

Marketing/Beauty/E-Commerce Project EN>Various

Languages: English to Danish, English to Dutch, English to Finnish, English to French, English to German, English to Norwegian, English to Polish, English to Swedish. We are currently looking for qualified freelance translators with a background and experience in translating marketing and advertising content, particularly beauty, cosmetics, fashion, clothing and product description.
LifestyleDaytona Beach News-Journal

Get top-rated bags and luggage sets on sale at Macy's, Amazon and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Packing a bag is probably the least favorite part of anyone's vacation—but it's still something that has to be done. With the right suitcase, the process will be a whole lot easier, however, and we're going to let you in on a little secret: You don't have to fork over the cost of a plane ticket to get a great model. Retailers such as Macy's, Amazon and more are offering plenty of top-rated luggage sets on sale at low-flying prices.
BusinessValueWalk

Learning From Estee Lauder’s Leonard Lauder

‘Paris, the Eiffel Tower, Estée Lauder.’Kind of rolls off the tongue doesn’t it? Now try this one: ‘Esther Lauter, Brooklyn, Business Fanatic.’ While the former conjures up images of glamour and beauty, the latter does so less, and is rather the story of one woman’s unrelenting drive and obsession to create a luxury brand renowned the world over.
Hair Carebostonnews.net

Professional Hair Care Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Revlon, Henkel, Unilever, Kao

Latest published market study on Global Professional Hair Care Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Professional Hair Care space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are L'Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, Pai Shau.
Retailmorns.ca

Walmart Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Friday, as Amazon.com Inc. fell 0.08% to $3,346.83, Costco Wholesale Corp. fell 0.31% to $381.83, and Target Corp. rose 0.55% to $232.94. Trading volume (8.4 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 7.5 M. Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights,...
AdvocacyFast Company

Barbie gets a makeover—with recycled plastic

Barbie’s “Fashionista” line features dolls in 22 different skin tones, 94 hair colors, 13 eye colors, and five body types, as well as ones with wheelchairs and prosthetic legs. Despite the variety, which has been credited with Mattel selling more Barbies in 2020 than any time in the past 20 years, they all have one thing in common: They’re made of virgin plastic.
StocksEntrepreneur

Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch

As we continue to see U.S. vaccination and stimulus efforts strengthen the economy, the retail industry could gain momentum. In particular, some of the top e-commerce stocks in the stock market now would be in focus. For the most part, this would be the case as consumers would be eager to spend their saved-up pandemic funds. Sure, some would argue that e-commerce trends could slow as we see the return of brick-and-mortar operations across the country. But, digital shopping offers one key benefit over in-person shopping, convenience. You can’t deny that consumers have spent the past year shopping online more than ever. Now, it has simply transformed from a matter of necessity towards a quality of life service. Because of this, investors and companies alike could stand to benefit.