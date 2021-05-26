Cancel
Disney's 'Cruella' manages to be tedious, transgressive, chaotic and inert, all at the same time

By Ann Hornaday
Houston Chronicle
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her shock of black-and-white hair and crimson color scheme, Cruella DeVil is one of Disney's most durable villains. She made for a terrifying antagonist in the delightful 1961 animated film "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," and gave Glenn Close some delectable scenery to chew in "101 Dalmatians," an otherwise forgettable 1996 live-action version. Now, Emma Stone tries her hand at playing a would-be puppy killer in "Cruella," an origin story that achieves the dubious feat of being tedious, transgressive, chaotic and inert at the same time.

Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The best Disney movies of all time

For many, Disney holds a special place in their hearts, with its films being a warm comfort that make us laugh, cry, and sing our lungs out. No one can argue that Walt Disney’s colourful and magical films have had a huge impact on informing our childhoods, and was probably where a lot of us took our very first steps into the wondrous world of cinema.
Burbank, CASHOOT Online

Hula Post Supported Disney's "Cruella" Editorial Team

--(SPW)-- Hula Post provided Avid systems, technical support, creative space, and remote editing solutions for Walt Disney Pictures’ live-actionCruella recently released in theaters and simultaneously on Disney+. Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, edited the long-awaited feature. Cruella shot in London from late August 2019 until the beginning of December 2019, after...
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

Cruella goes dark and deep to expand on iconic Disney character

The "101 Dalmatians" property has been an enduring one for Walt Disney Studios, with the original 1961 film maintaining a strong presence in pop culture mostly thanks to its iconic villain, Cruella De Vil. That status was bolstered even more in the late ’90s/early 2000s when Glenn Close starred as Cruella in two live-action movies, well before Disney’s current spate of live-action remakes of its animated properties.
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

With 'Cruella' in theaters, a look at the 7 best Disney classics

I guess I'm princess-phobic? I don't care about royalty in real life or on the screen, and that goes double for animated movies. As "Ratatouille" and "The Incredibles" filmmaker Brad Bird often points out, animation is a medium, not a genre, and it can be used to tell almost any story. But my favorites among Disney's many classics tend not to tell stories about princesses who end up marrying boring princes because they kissed them or put a shoe on them or whatever. I'll give those women points for not being born into splendor — Disney princesses tend to marry into their titles — but if falling in love with some dude is the whole point of a movie, it's a "no" for me, dawg.
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘Cruella’ saves the oft-dull Disney live-action remake

“Cruella” dons a sundry wardrobe of styles: clever, eccentric, safely gritty. Compared to other blockbuster hopefuls, it’s pleasant, easy viewing, the boyfriend jeans of movies always in vogue. It topples Disney’s previous live-action remakes, which in comparison play like sporting Birkenstocks with socks (my tragic sartorial choice in high school).
MoviesTVOvermind

Cruella 2 is Already in Development at Disney

Right now there are no solid details on when Cruella 2 will be arriving, nor is anything else locked down at this time, but the fact is that it will be happening, which is bound to make a lot of fans happy but might make some folks wonder what else is bound to happen before the prequel catches up with the original story. There’s a rumor that both Emma’s will possibly be returning so it’s fair to think that there’s more to this story that will continue to build things up to the point where it might have to end and become integrated with the original story. But then, sitting and thinking about things for a moment, there’s a good chance that Disney might want to retcon this story as it’s done with a couple of others. It’s not something that a lot of people will accept without a discussion and a debate here and there, but it’s definitely possible. Without knowing that much about what’s coming at the moment it’s easy to think that restructuring the story might be in the cards.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Disney Plus!! “Cruella” Online Streams: How to watch Free from anywhere

The Movie “Cruella” 2021 an American crime comedy film supported the character Cruella de Vil from Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel. The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Walt Disney’s 1961 animated film adaptation. Access Cruella Online Stream. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and...
Designers & Collectionsholrmagazine.com

Cruella’s Evolution of Fashion: Ranked

Call it what you want, but Cruella has truly made a statement when it comes to fashion, including everything punk and everything designer. Before becoming Cruella, Estella is a young and gifted talent who is trying to make a name for herself in the fashion world in the 1970s. When she meets notable fashion designer Baroness Von Hellman, she takes her wicked talent, and appetite for destruction to become Cruella.
Movieseureporter.co

'Cruella' sequel is in the making at Disney

After a successful $48.5 million global take in just under two weeks, Emma Stone has been confirmed for the sequel's line up. Emma Stone has been commended on her strategic performance that she displayed in the Disney Cruella adaption. The director of the movie franchise Craig Gillespie has expressed how eager he is to return alongside screenwriter Tony McNamara for the sequel. It is believed that upon the sequels return, Stone will be playing a centralised role around the character we are used to seeing from the One Hundred and One Dalmatians. The Cruella de Vil adaptations will follow that of the Disney cartoons, meaning we can very well expect to see the cartoon story adapted into film.
Beauty & Fashionnewpaper24.com

Emma Stone’s 47 costume adjustments in Cruella chart trend historical past: designer Jenny Beavan checks Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen seems in Disney’s trendy 101 Dalmatians prequel – NEWPAPER24

Emma Stone’s 47 costume adjustments in Cruella chart trend historical past: designer Jenny Beavan checks Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen seems in Disney’s trendy 101 Dalmatians prequel. 2021-06-11 01:00:00. Jenny Beavan, the costume designer for Disney’s new live-action film Cruella, is the primary to confess that “trend isn’t my...
MoviesShowbiz411

The Amazing Story of Disney’s “Cruella” and How it Went from Bomb to Unexpected Hit

You know, I really liked “Cruella.” I said so in my review. Then came the naysayers, and the $30 surcharge to see it on Disney Plus. “Cruella” opened on May 28th against “A Quiet Place 2” and didn’t do so well. In fact, Disney started cutting its theater count and box office starting falling. On Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday of last week, “Cruella” dipped significantly below $1 million a day.
MoviesETOnline.com

Rachel Zegler Cast as Disney's Snow White in Live-Action Remake

Rachel Zegler will be taking on the role of Snow White in Disney's new live-action reimagining of the classic tale, ET can confirm. This new take on Snow White is being directed by Marc Webb, who has directed films like The Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer. "Rachel’s extraordinary...
Moviesepicstream.com

Eragon Author Wants Disney to Produce Book Series Remake

It seems like every fantasy book series has been getting an adaptation in the past decade. Not surprisingly, this had led to speculations that Eragon might be also set for a remake and Christopher Paolini has just admitted that he wants Disney to work on it. There have been previous...