Cheyenne, WY

The Gathering Bakery II Closes It’s Doors In Cheyenne

By Mat Murdock
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 18 days ago
This was a little bit unexpected. The Gathering Bakery II felt like it was beginning to be a new, exciting place to enjoy a pastry, cup of coffee, and enjoy your lunch hour. Digging through The Gathering Bakery II's recent Facebook posts, you're able to tell that something was going on. It's just heartbreaking to see a new, energetic business in Cheyenne leave, but it's understandable. You can kind of put together the context clues through their Facebook posts.

106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
