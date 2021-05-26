Cancel
Samsung AU9000 TV review

By Simon Lucas
TechRadar
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew how accomplished Samsung is at developing and delivering high-performance TVs at realistic prices, and the absolutely 50AU9000 delivers on that promise. The Samsung AU9000 will betray its price-point every now and then – every now and then you’ll be struck by a lack of out-and-out brightness, or some especially vague sound, or some visible difficulties when upscaling low-resolution content. But most of the time, you’ll just sit and revel in the brilliantly accomplished images issuing from a screen far more slender than you might have been anticipating.

www.techradar.com
#Samsung Tv#Samsung Televisions#4k Tv#Samsung Smart Tv#Samsung Tvs#Amazon Content#Australian#European#Hdmi#Allm#Freesync#Ci#Tizen#Lg#Hisense#Google#Amazon Prime Video#Dolby Vision#Hdr Samsung#Amazon Alexa
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Should I buy an 85-inch TV?

Should you buy an 85-inch TV? As today’s best smart TVs get ever larger, and sales of 65-inch TVs start to grow past those of 55-inch TVs, many of you may be wondering how big your new TV could actually go – and if it’s worthwhile opting for a truly massive display.
Electronicssoundguys.com

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review

The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are a very solid set of true wireless earphones that are priced to compete with the Apple AirPods. However, they offer a number of user features like ANC, several fit options, and better performance in some regards. If you're looking for bang for your buck, these are the better pick between the two for most users.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Electronicsdigitalspy.com

Running Philips Hue lighting for a Samsung Tv

Saw a Philips smart TV running a Philips Hue lighting round a m8’s last night very impressive watching a film. I have a Samsung smart tv (not very old) and just wonder if Samsung offer the same sort it thing or I can run Philips Hue from a Samsung tv ?
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

LG G1 OLED TV review

The LG G1 OLED TV is the first set with OLED evo, a new technology promising an elevated viewing experience. While it falls short of some performance expectations, a lower price, better remote and same flush-mount design still make this Gallery Series set an attractive option.
Electronicskoreaproductpost.com

Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...
ElectronicsAFTVnews

Hands on overview of Walmart’s $30 Onn 4K Android TV streaming box

The streaming box itself is quite small at 2.75 inches square, making it a tiny bit larger than the box portion of Amazon’s 3rd-gen Fire TV pendant. Included in the box is the aforementioned G10 remote, a pair of AAA batteries, a 5V 1A micro USB power brick, an HDMI cable, and the streaming box. It’s impressive that Walmart included an HDMI cable at such a low price.
ElectronicsHigh-Def Digest

Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation)

It's been four years since Apple released their 1st generation Apple TV 4K, but now the tech giant has finally debuted the 2nd generation Apple TV 4K that might look the same on the outside but has a ton of new elements inside to make it the absolute best media center from streaming content on the planet. Additionally, Apple listened to the masses and upgraded the remote control, and now has the higher frame rate HDR and Dolby Vision, along with an excellent Color Balance feature that will help customers display the best and most perfect image on their viewing screen at home. This sequel Apple TV 4K is dynamite.
TV Showswhathifi.com

Some 4K content being incorrectly labelled as HD on new Apple TV 4K

New Apple TV 4K box could have few gremlins in its system. Some users have reported that the 2021 device is incorrectly labelling their favourite 4K movies and TV shows as 'HD', according to 9to5Mac. The glitch seems to affect third-party apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max,...
Electronicsvoonze.com

You can now make video calls with Google Duo through your Samsung Neo QLED TV

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. There was a time, practically 25 years ago, when heTelevision manufacturers envisioned a device capable of combining television and multimedia services. We are talking about the 90s of the last century, with the explosion of CD-ROMs when companies like Philips developed hardware thinking of making the tube televisions of the time smart.
Cell Phonesthestreamable.com

Samsung TV Plus Adds Free Content From Hallmark Movies & More

Premiering in December of last year on Xumo, Crown Media’s Hallmark Movies & More is now available to users of Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy smartphones. Hallmark Movies & More is a free, ad-supported channel that features selections from almost two decades of Hallmark. According to a press release from Crown Media, the channel contains “a select lineup of over 120 titles from the company’s extensive archive of original content dating back to 2001.”
ElectronicsCNET

Samsung QN90A series (2021) QLED TV review: Closer than ever to OLED

OLED TVs still have the best picture quality I've ever tested, but Samsung's QN90A comes closer than ever. This QLED TV packs a punch brighter than any OLED television, while managing to maintain contrast and black level to a degree I've never seen on any non-OLED before. If you crave that brightness, or you watch in a bright room where ambient light is a big issue, you should definitely consider this TV over a comparable OLED.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Review: The King of Budget 5G Phones in 2021

The Galaxy A50 series has been one of Samsung’s bestsellers over the past few years. Priced in the $400-$500 range, it’s the perfect middle ground between super cheap phones and expensive flagships. While devices like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip were making headlines during 2020, last year’s Galaxy A51 was outselling just about every other Samsung product. There was never much doubt that Samsung would keep the excitement going this year, and sure enough, the Galaxy A52 was officially revealed in March (alongside the pricier A72).
TV Showspowerpage.org

Apple TV+ support added for Nvidia SHIELD devices

If you own an Nvidia SHIELD, this could be pretty awesome. Beginning Tuesday, Nvidia SHIELD owners are now able to use the Apple TV app to purchase or rent movies and TV shows, and access the Apple TV+ streaming service. The Nvidia SHIELD functions as a streaming device based on...