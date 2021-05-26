Samsung AU9000 TV review
We knew how accomplished Samsung is at developing and delivering high-performance TVs at realistic prices, and the absolutely 50AU9000 delivers on that promise. The Samsung AU9000 will betray its price-point every now and then – every now and then you’ll be struck by a lack of out-and-out brightness, or some especially vague sound, or some visible difficulties when upscaling low-resolution content. But most of the time, you’ll just sit and revel in the brilliantly accomplished images issuing from a screen far more slender than you might have been anticipating.www.techradar.com