Samsung AU9000 TV review

It's been four years since Apple released their 1st generation Apple TV 4K, but now the tech giant has finally debuted the 2nd generation Apple TV 4K that might look the same on the outside but has a ton of new elements inside to make it the absolute best media center from streaming content on the planet. Additionally, Apple listened to the masses and upgraded the remote control, and now has the higher frame rate HDR and Dolby Vision, along with an excellent Color Balance feature that will help customers display the best and most perfect image on their viewing screen at home. This sequel Apple TV 4K is dynamite.