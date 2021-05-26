Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon agrees to buy MGM in move to widen its entertainment offerings

By Steven Zeitchik
Houston Chronicle
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon will buy MGM parent MGM Holdings from its investment-group owners, paying $8.45 billion to put the historic studio of "Rocky," "The Pink Panther" and James Bond in the hands of the retailing giant. The move aims to bring much-needed assets to both sides. Like many recent Hollywood entrants, Amazon...

www.chron.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Mgm Holdings#Entertainment#Mgm Holdings#Paramount#Anchorage Capital#Whole Foods#Sony Television#Prime Video#Warner Media#Disney Plus#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
BusinessWTHR

Consumer Catch-up: Peacock added to Amazon's Fire Stick

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's tonight's Consumer Catch-up: Peacock coming to Fire Stick. If you have a Fire Stick and can't watch Peacock, there's light at the end of the tunnel. Peacock is finally set to land on Amazon's Fire TV on Thursday. The NBC Universal streaming platform launched almost a year...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Businessthestreamable.com

Disney+, Netflix, Other Streaming Companies May Face Tighter Local Regulations Overseas

As the domestic market reaches a point of saturation with regard to new streaming audiences, big players like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video have been looking internationally for greener pastures and potentially untapped viewership. Their efforts have not been fruitless, as streaming services have been experiencing tremendous worldwide growth.
TV & Videoswirenewsfax.com

Entertainment

Spielberg’s Amblin to Create several Movies per Year to Get Netflix. take a Stroll on a Saturday morning between the stalls of the market, take a little black to the zinc of your favorite coffee shop and ask the question to the wind : "Then, what changes ?...
TV & VideosZDNet

Best video-on-demand streaming services in 2021: Expert picks

When I started cord-cutting, only hardcore techies and television fans were doing it. It was really difficult to do. Today, there are more people watching streaming shows than there are paying for cable or satellite TV and anyone can do it with any high-quality streaming device and a decent broadband connection.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reuters

FTC to review Amazon deal for MGM, source says

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, whose new chairwoman has been critical of Amazon.com (AMZN.O), will review the company's planned purchase of MGM, a source familiar with the matter said. Amazon said in May that it would buy the U.S. movie studio, home to the James Bond...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
Businessnewsbrig.com

The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon’s MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
Businessnewpaper24.com

Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners Inks A Deal With Netflix

(RTTNews) - Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners has inked a deal with Netflix Inc. (NFLX). The deal between Amblin Partners and Netflix will cover multiple new feature films per year. Spielberg is one of the most commercially successful directors in history of Hollywood. He has won the Best Director...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Face ‘Tightening Regulation’ From U.K. Lawmakers

Updated: The U.K. government will “consider tightening regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (Dcms) revealed on Wednesday. The government consultation will explore VOD services being subject to similar rules as traditional linear broadcasters such as...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global $1916 Billion Recreation Marketss, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Featuring Major Players - Walt Disney Co; Las Vegas Sands; Universal Studios; MGM Resorts And Merlin Entertainment Group

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recreation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global recreation market is expected to grow from $1253.24 billion in 2020 to $1425.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)...
Businesstrekmovie.com

Report: Comcast Considering Merger With ViacomCBS To Create Mega-Streamer

Following speculation by industry analysts, a new report indicates that media giant Comcast is considering making a bid for ViacomCBS to shore up its streaming strategy. While at the same time, ViacomCBS is making some internal moves to prioritize streaming at Paramount+, home of the Star Trek Universe on TV.
StocksEconomyWatch.com

5 Reasons to Invest in Amazon and Buy Amazon Shares

With a year-to-date return of 7%, Amazon stock is underperforming the markets. However, it is the third best-performing FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google-parent Alphabet) stock in 2021. The recent underperformance could be an opportunity to buy Amazon stock. Amazon is currently the third-largest company globally with a market...