Amish girls on holiday at the beach: Dina Litovsky’s best photograph

The best hidden beaches around the world vary in surrounding landscape, climate, and ease of access, but they all have one thing in common: awe-inspiring seclusion. Every continent has unique versions of this, drawing adventure seekers, romantics, and sun worshippers alike to bask in primitive beauty. While some of these gorgeous scenes lie in sleepy resort towns or just an hour's drive from bustling metropolises, many of these locales are far off the beaten path—yet every bit worth the journey. From the hidden wonders of Northern California to Costa Rica and West Cornwall, these hidden beaches are sure to have you dreaming of a true getaway in every sense of the word...something we all could use right now.