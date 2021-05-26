Amish girls on holiday at the beach: Dina Litovsky’s best photograph
I picked this image because it’s one of only a few where I got to know the people in the photograph. I usually take a fly-on-the-wall approach, observing groups at a distance. I’m interested in exploring how people kick back, and most of my projects are connected by leisure and contemporary culture. I did a series called Bachelorette, documenting the cultural ritual of bachelorette parties, as a night of release for women. Another looked at the nightlife in Manhattan’s high-gloss Meatpacking district – a microcosm of sexual politics. But I didn’t interact with the people in those pictures or get their names.www.theguardian.com