Princeton Community Table will kick off its post-COVID reopening with a free BBQ hamburger and hot dog dinner on Thursday, June 24, 4:30-6:30 at Trinity Crossing. PCT ceased its free monthly dinners in March 2020, just ahead of its fifth anniversary, and now it is excited once again to offer its free fellowship dinners to the area public. Serving starts at 4:30 p.m.; guests are asked to wear their masks in the serving line as they select their food. The kitchen and serving volunteers will be masked, and all other state protocols will be followed. The kickoff menu for June 24 is hamburgers, hot dogs, buns, mustard, catsup, pickles, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, PCT rhubarb cake, coffee and lemonade. Prefer outdoor seating? Bring your folding chair and eat on the Trinity Church lawn!