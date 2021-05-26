Cancel
Study: Telling ill kids stories can help ease their pain

By joeym
WTAX
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelling stories to sick kids can help them feel better, a study finds. Researchers from the D’Or Institute for Research and Education found when sick kids were read to for 30 minutes they had lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and higher levels of the feel-good hormone oxytocin. The children also reported reduced feelings of pain and discomfort. Lead study author Guilherme Brockington says, “The child, through fantasy, can experience sensations and thoughts that transport him or her to another world, a place that is different from the hospital room and far from the aversive conditions. […] As it is a low-cost and highly safe intervention, it can potentially be implemented in the entire public system, once larger-scale studies verify its reproducibility and effectiveness. “ (Daily Mail)

