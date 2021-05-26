Cancel
Poll finds who americans trust to be honest about their covid vaccination status? (05/26/2021)

By joeym
WTAX
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we are emerging from the pandemic amid advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it’s safe for vaccinated people to be maskless outdoors and in most places indoors, Americans will be on the honor system for many places, like retailers or restaurants, on whether they’re telling the truth about whether they’ve been vaccinated or not. An Axios-Ipsos poll asked Americans about who they trust to be honest about their Covid-19 vaccination status. Coming out on top was family and close friends, at 88 percent, followed by coworkers at 71 percent. But it dropped down a lot from there. For people you encounter, but are outside your close circle it was just 38 percent, followed by people who are opposed to getting the vaccine at 31 percent. At 25 percent were both people at sporting events or concerts and people dining indoors or who are a bar or nightclub, and coming in last was people at an airport, at 24 percent. (Axios)

