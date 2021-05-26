Paige Cagle: 25 Years For S-x With A Baby in Joplin

Joplin, Missouri

Paige Cagle admits multiple sex acts with a baby while filming the abuse.

Paige Cagle, 26, was sentenced in Lexington, KY federal court to 300 months (25 years) in prison. Cagle admitted using a minor to engage in explicit conduct for the purpose of making child pornography.

Paige Cagle admitted that on 4 to 5 occasions, she committed sexual acts with a baby from the age of 9 months to approximately 1 1/2 years old.

Cagle further confessed that she filmed two videos of sexual abuse while in Joplin, Missouri, and three videos of sexual abuse while in Clark County, Kentucky.

Cagle admitted to sharing the videos she made with other people. Cagle further admitted that she had a collection of child pornography, specifically images of female children ages 4 to 13. The videos she made and the other content she admitted to was in her Dropbox account. She would give out her Dropbox password so that others could have access to the content.

“The defendant’s production of child pornography was particularly heinous, and the sentence imposed was well justified by the facts of this case,” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Under federal law, Cagle must serve 85 percent of her prison sentence. She will be 47 years old before she's eligible for her first parole hearing.

