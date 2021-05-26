Cancel
Schedule Preview: The Fall 2021 Lineup of Sci Fi and Fantasy Shows Will Be Heavy on CW Entries

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has announced its Fall 2021 schedule and that completes this year’s Upfronts for the broadcast networks in which they unveiled their upcoming slates to the advertisers. We already knew that the Big Four broadcast nets (ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC) are going light on genre entries for the coming season. And most of the cable channels are shying away from scripted programming in general these days. So that leaves The CW to carry the load, and the fifth-place network is not disappointing with genre shows airing from Monday through Friday.

www.cancelledscifi.com
