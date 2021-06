The Red Sox are a good baseball team. The Red Sox are also a flawed baseball team. These are two characteristics that seem to contradict each other but can exist in the same universe, and in fact would probably describe just about every team in the league. Well, except for maybe the good part. But every team has its flaws, and the season is about who can best mask those flaws and keep their effects on the sidelines long enough to put wins into the bank for the final standings. The Red Sox have done a tremendous job at putting their flaws, which may outweigh those belonging to some other teams in the same range in the standings, to the side.