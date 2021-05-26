Patriots players receive new jersey numbers. Here's a look at who's wearing what.

As minicamps around the NFL wrap up and players head into their summer break ahead of training camp, teams are desperately hoping they've made the right decisions for their roster in their attempt to dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A key way to do that will be to make sure the pass rush and secondary are elite, and the latter will involve coming equipped with at least one dominant cornerback to help the cause. Unfortunately, not every team can boast such a thing, while others might have more than one elite CB to throw at not only Brady, but any quarterback/receiver combo that comes their way.