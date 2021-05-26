Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 16 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Yankee Stadium will see action for the second installment in a three-game set between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Blue Jays put a stop to their six consecutive loss with a 6-2 win Tuesday night. Steven Matz excelled in his return to New York giving his finest outing in two years while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league-leading 16th home run during the game.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Nate Pearson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Home Game#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Tampa Bay Rays#Era#The New York Yankees#The Spring Training#Final Score Prediction#Major League Baseball#Aaa#Predictions Previews#The Game#Hits#Mlbn Mlb Odds#Rbis#Mound#Batting Average#Home Run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballnumberfire.com

Rangers' Khris Davis sitting Monday versus Yankees

The Texas Rangers did not list Khris Davis as a starter for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Davis will take a seat Monday as Willie Calhoun re-enters the lineup in left field and bats leadoff. David Dahl will move from left field, where he played in yesterday's series finale against the Houston Astros, to designated hitter.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton lands on injured list with quad strain

The New York Yankees on Monday placed slugging designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain. The moves comes just prior to the start of a four-game road series with the Texas Rangers. The move is retroactive to May 14. To take Stanton's place on the active roster, the club has recalled right-hander Albert Abreu.
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

Yankees place OF Giancarlo Stanton (quad) on 10-day IL

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday. The move is made retroactive to May 14. Stanton, 31, is batting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 33 games this season. The former National League...
MLBThe Good Phight

But how about that Nick Maton? Blue Jays 10, Phillies 8

Based on the lineup they were forced to use, the Phillies’ chances didn’t seem all that great before the game began on Sunday. But the offense - especially the Nick Maton part of it - wasn’t the problem. The problem was that the Phillies’ pitchers and defense simply couldn’t stop the Blue Jays from scoring, and the result was a 10-8 loss.
MLBnumberfire.com

Reese McGuire sitting for Blue Jays Sunday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McGuire is being replaced behind the plate by Danny Jansen against Phillies starter Chase Anderson. In 14 plate appearances this season, McGuire has a .333 batting average with a .762...
MLBFrankfort Times

Girardi, Segura have confrontation as Phils lose to Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies lost a game, another player and their temper. Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during Sunday’s 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
MLBLone Star Ball

Stanton to the i.l. with quad strain

Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injury list due to a quad strain, the New York Yankees have announced. The outfielder is on the 10 day injured list, and there is no indication at this point how much time Stanton is expected to miss. The 31 year old Stanton...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Hitting streaks and batting orders

Because the Blue Jays lineup is so deep and talented, there are several ways that Charlie Montoyo can address the streakiness of his hitters. That’s been the case for several Blue Jays so far in 2021, as the swing between hot and cold has been a real thing for most of the lineup. Some hitters are more known for that sorta thing than others, but it’s been a near universal trend throughout Montoyo’s lineup card this year.
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 5/16: Phillies at Blue Jays

After being shut out by an uninspiring array of Blue Jays pitchers on Saturday night, the Phillies will try to score a run - and more importantly, win the game and series - against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, FL on Sunday afternoon. That might be easier said than...
MLBchatsports.com

Toronto Blue Jays: Seven Prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100 Update

LAKELAND, FLORIDA - MARCH 04: Austin Martin #80 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers during a spring training game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 04, 2021 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) The latest...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB notebook: Fenway will go to full capacity on May 29

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox will be allowed to fill Fenway Park to capacity as of Memorial Day weekend. They would be one of the first teams in major league baseball to play to a full house. If still alive in the NHL and NBA playoffs, the Boston Bruins...
BaseballYardbarker

May 16th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Eden clutch for C’s

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. The system went a perfect 4 and 0 on a beautiful Sunday. Buffalo picked up their 5th straight win thanks to some timely hitting from Dilson Herrera and a strong effort on a bullpen day. NH shut out Somerset, taking the 6-game series 4 games to 2. Vancouver kept their win streak rolling, their 5th in a row, an extra-inning victory over Spokane. Dunedin closed out the 6-game series with Bradenton with a win, scoring 6 runs on 6 hits.
MLBtimestelegram.com

Texas Rangers announce Monday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers open a four-game series in the Lone Star state on Monday night. First pitch is 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Yankees:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Texas Rangers. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37) will start...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Blue Jays blank Phillies, 4-0

EditorsNote: 2nd update, adds Dunedin Florida in first graf. Vladimir Guerrero hit a solo homer for the second consecutive game and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Saturday night in Dunedin, Fla. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI double and Reese McGuire added an RBI...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: Focus on going the other way is paying off for Guerrero Jr.

May 15, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a home run in the first inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is displaying a proclivity to...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays add Nick Allgeyer to roster, move David Phelps to 60-day IL

The Toronto Blue Jays have selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Nick Allgeyer and transferred reliever David Phelps to the 60-day injured list. The move comes after the Blue Jays place reliever Ryan Borucki on the injured list Friday with a left forearm flexor strain. Allgeyer, 25, was a 12th-round...