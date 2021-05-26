Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Because the Blue Jays lineup is so deep and talented, there are several ways that Charlie Montoyo can address the streakiness of his hitters. That’s been the case for several Blue Jays so far in 2021, as the swing between hot and cold has been a real thing for most of the lineup. Some hitters are more known for that sorta thing than others, but it’s been a near universal trend throughout Montoyo’s lineup card this year.