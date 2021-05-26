Papa John's opens University Commons location in Sugar Land

The long-awaited second location of FM Kitchen & Bar will open June 23 in Montrose at 907 Westheimer Road, Houston, according to a June 10 news release. With its original location on Shepherd Drive off Washington Avenue, the eatery is known for its signature cocktails, a large patio area, and menu of original burgers and sandwiches. The new location will bring a more expansive bar area and menu, and a new late-night menu will be available on top of the food and drink offerings from the original location, according to the release. Both locations will be open until midnight on Thursdays and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.