Papa John's opens University Commons location in Sugar Land

Moffett Video Productions announced its expansion into the Austin area in a June 1 news release. Owner Chris Wohrer said the Tomball-based video production business chose Austin for its rapid growth and proximity to the Tomball headquarters. Moffett's new offices are located at 2301 W. Anderson Lane, Ste. 102-44, Austin, he said, while the business continues providing its full video production services and studio space at 509 Clarence St., Tomball, as well. The Austin location will provide video production services, excluding studio and stage rentals. Moffett Video Productions has experience with video projects, including TV commercials for businesses, "About us" company videos, training videos, event videos, motion graphics and digital content as well as audio production services, according to the release. 281-440-0044. www.moffett.com.