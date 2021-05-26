Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sugar Land, TX

Papa John's opens University Commons location in Sugar Land

By Claire Shoop
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Papa John’s opened a new storefront in early April at 13582 University Blvd., Ste. 300, Sugar Land. The pizza chain offers original, thin and stuffed crust bases which can be topped with sauces, cheese, meats and vegetables as well as a selection of sides and desserts. Contactless delivery is available....

communityimpact.com
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Sugar Land, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Tribune#Food Drink#Delivery Location#University Commons#The University Of Texas#Arabic#The Daily Texan#Www Papajohns Com Claire#Meats#Vegetables#School#D C#Contactless Delivery#Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Tomball, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Skeeters Dogs & Desserts now open in Tomball

Skeeters Dogs & Desserts opened the weekend of June 5 at 102 Market St., Tomball. The eatery is owned by Nicole and John Rich, who also own Every-Bellies on Market Street, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported. Skeeters offers a menu of gourmet hot dogs as well as panini sandwiches, funnel cakes, ice cream and a kid's menu, according to the eatery's website. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. 832-534-1696. www.skeeterstomball.com.
Katy, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Taco Bueno coming soon to Katy

Taco Bueno is opening a new location at 6860 N. Fry Road, Katy, in late June. The eatery sells tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and more unique items, including the Muchaco, a taco made with a soft pita-like shell. Taco Bueno has plans to open new locations in Conroe, Tomball and...
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Katy Schlotsky's undergoes renovations

The Schlotsky's located at 502 Mason Road, Katy, underwent a series of renovations in May, including a complete overhaul of the exterior of the building. Laura Aebi is the editor of the Katy and Sugar Land/Missouri City editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She graduated from Texas State University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Originally from North Texas, Laura relocated to Houston after spending three years in Pacific Northwest. Previously, she interned with two radio stations in Central Texas and held the role of features editor at the San Marcos Daily Record.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Community Impact Houston

ShareTea now open in Metropark Square

ShareTea opened June 7 at Metropark Square, 8880 Metropark Drive, Ste. 100, The Woodlands. A soft opening will be held through June 12 with a 15% discount offer provided to attendees. The Taiwan tea shop offers specialty teas including boba, milk tea, fruit tea, matcha and other selections. ShareTea is...
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

FM Kitchen & Bar to open second location on Westheimer Road and 4 other restaurant announcements around Montrose, the Heights

The long-awaited second location of FM Kitchen & Bar will open June 23 in Montrose at 907 Westheimer Road, Houston, according to a June 10 news release. With its original location on Shepherd Drive off Washington Avenue, the eatery is known for its signature cocktails, a large patio area, and menu of original burgers and sandwiches. The new location will bring a more expansive bar area and menu, and a new late-night menu will be available on top of the food and drink offerings from the original location, according to the release. Both locations will be open until midnight on Thursdays and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Katy, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

New Pappa Gyros location coming to Katy

Pappa Gyros will be opening its second location in Katy in August. With a menu focused on a variety of Mediterranean fare and sandwich options, the new location will be at the northwest corner of Mason Road and Franz Road. 281-574-7764. www.pappagyros.com. Laura Aebi is the editor of the Katy...
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Pearland's Alliance BJJ Houston moving to larger location in July

Alliance BJJ Houston is moving from its location at 10555 Pearland Parkway, Ste. U, Houston, to 8498 S. Sam Houston Parkway, Ste. 1800, Houston. The business expects to open at the new location July 1, according to owner Danny Duckworth. Alliance BJJ Houston is the largest jiujitsu and martial arts gym in Pearland, Duckworth said. The new location is double the size of the facility on Pearland Parkway and will have two raised mats, men's and women's locker rooms and showers, and a small fitness area.
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Tomball-based Moffett Video Productions expands footprint to Austin

Moffett Video Productions announced its expansion into the Austin area in a June 1 news release. Owner Chris Wohrer said the Tomball-based video production business chose Austin for its rapid growth and proximity to the Tomball headquarters. Moffett's new offices are located at 2301 W. Anderson Lane, Ste. 102-44, Austin, he said, while the business continues providing its full video production services and studio space at 509 Clarence St., Tomball, as well. The Austin location will provide video production services, excluding studio and stage rentals. Moffett Video Productions has experience with video projects, including TV commercials for businesses, "About us" company videos, training videos, event videos, motion graphics and digital content as well as audio production services, according to the release. 281-440-0044. www.moffett.com.