COVID 19: My Personal Battle from a Positive to a Negative Result

CureVac’s first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CvnCoV, did not meet efficacy targets in a second interim analysis. CureVac announced results on June 17, 2021 of its second interim analysis of its Phase IIB/III study for its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV. The vaccine candidate demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity and did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria, reported the company, which pointed to the context of at least 13 variants of the virus in the study population subset that was assessed. The company communicated available data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) confirmed a favorable safety profile for CVnCoV. CureVac noted that at the conclusion of the study, all the data will be assessed to determine the most appropriate regulatory pathway.