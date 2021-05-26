Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Adam Frazier would prefer not to talk about his stats this season. They are impressive. The Pirates second baseman is currently leading the National League in hits, is tied for third in the National League in doubles and has the fourth-highest batting average. Earlier this season he tied his career-long hitting streak with hits in 12 straight games. That streak was ended last Thursday against Cincinnati Reds, and since then, he’s gone 8-for-14 in his past three games. He already has more hits this season than he did all of last year, despite playing 19 fewer games than he did in 2020.