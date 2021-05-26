Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago Cubs will play the first game of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 6:35 PM (EDT). The Cubs won two of three matches on the road against the National League Central-leading Cardinals, defeating them 2-1 on Sunday. The Cubs surged to second place in the NL Central, behind only the Cardinals by 1 and a half games. Chicago was lowest in the league in team batting average at .194 at the start of the season, but since improved to .237, which is good for13th in baseball.www.tonyspicks.com