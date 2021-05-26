Cancel
Congress & Courts

GOP lawmakers go after critical race theory in schools. But what is critical race theory?

By ELISSA SALAMY
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - Critical race theory has become a culture war issue throughout schools, as Republican state lawmakers introduce legislation around the topic. “It informs people about systemic oppressions and inequalities, because these are realities in our 21st Century times, from racial profiling, stop and frisk policies, knees on backs, knees on necks,” said Dr. Jonathan Chism, co-editor of Critical Race Studies Across Disciplines.

#Race#Critical Race Theory#Racial Profiling#Gop Lawmakers#Gop#Sbg#African Americans#Republicans
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Congress & Courtsfox44news.com

Republicans block Democratic voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a 50-50 vote, the Democratic voting rights bill failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday. “It is not a Republican concern or a Democratic concern, it is an American concern,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. Senate Democrats needed 10 Republicans to jump on board with...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios Denver

Colorado GOP pushes against teaching critical race theory

Republicans are pushing to make the teaching of critical race theory a political issue in Colorado by targeting local school boards.Why it matters: A year after George Floyd's killing, how systemic racism is — or is not — taught in public schools has become a new fault line in the culture wars, with implications for how the next generation of Americans understands U.S. history, writes Axios' Russell Contreras.State of play: At least 21 states are advancing measures to restrict education related to race and history, according to Chalkbeat, an Axios reporting partner.Some teachers and professors are being threatened or facing...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP sees critical race theory battle as potent midterm weapon

Top Republicans are embracing opposition to critical race theory in schools as a new front in the culture wars aimed at exciting their voters ahead of both off-year and midterm elections. The epicenter of the debate is in Northern Virginia, a key region of a commonwealth that represents perhaps the...
POTUSWashington Post

Power Up: Critical race theory advances the GOP's culture war

Good Monday morning. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up for the Power Up newsletter – thanks for waking up with us. Save the date: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced at the end of last week that he is taking procedural steps to set up a vote on the For the People Act for Tuesday afternoon.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered debate on voting rights legislation Tuesday, putting Democrats in a predicament about how to advance their high-priority bill. The vote to advance an amended version of the "For The People Act" split along party lines 50-50, short of the 60 needed. All Democrats voted to begin debate and Republicans unanimously voting to block the bill.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Traitors': Rep. Moulton Calls for Greene, Gaetz and Gosar to Be Ousted Over FBI-Riot Theory

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts on Sunday called for Republicans who pushed the false flag FBI-Capitol riot conspiracy theory to be ousted from office. On Monday, right-wing website Revolver News published a new conspiracy theory that the FBI organized the deadly Capitol riot on January 6. Tucker Carlson picked up the theory on Fox News one day later, prompting some GOP lawmakers—including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona—to promote the theory throughout the week.
PoliticsSavannah Morning News

Underfunding is the enemy, not Critical Race Theory

This is an op-ed by Coco Papy and Amanda Hollowell of Fund Georgia's Future, a coalition working to create a just public educational system with fair and full funding. On May 20, Gov. Brian Kemp released a letter to the Georgia State Board of Education urging them to take, “...immediate steps to ensure that Critical Race Theory and its dangerous ideology do not take root in our state standards and curriculum.”
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Utah GOP leaders will again tackle critical race theory, gun rights

Not content to let the Utah Legislature and state school board weigh in on critical race theory, the Utah GOP will consider a resolution this weekend calling for its ban, even though the curriculum is not taught anywhere in the state. Republicans will also offer another resolution in support of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Mellman: McConnell's specious argument against federal voting laws

In his long, largely unprincipled pursuit of power at any price, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has proved particularly adept at inventing constitutional principles and American history from whole cloth. So it was when McConnell fabricated the claim that the Senate didn’t confirm Supreme Court nominees in presidential election...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Nearly 500 State Legislators Sign Letter Pleading Congress To Pass For The People Act

The For the People Act, a Democratic effort to overhaul voting laws, stalled in the Senate today after failing to attract a single Republican vote. All 50 Senate Democrats backed opening debate, but the bill needed at least 10 Republican votes to proceed. In the lead up to the vote, nearly 500 state legislators had rallied together, signing a letter urging Congress to pass the act. The letter's organizer is Texas state Representative Trey Martinez Fischer, a Democrat. And when I spoke to him before today's vote, I asked him why he felt the need to bring together all these legislators to send Congress this letter.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Can Manchin answer his predecessor's call on voting rights?

With his voting rights proposal last week and a compromise on the all-imperative For the People Act, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) carries forward the vital legacy of his predecessor, former West Virginia Sen. Jennings Randolph (D). The For the People Act was filibustered Tuesday by Senate Republicans who blocked debate from the beginning, although it enjoys overwhelming bipartisan support by voters and proposes popular reforms like universal vote by mail, measures to prevent billionaires from buying elections and an end to partisan gerrymandering.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.