Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Property Crimes

Man Goes on Bayside Burglary Spree, Targets Several Stores on Bell Boulevard

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWu9O_0aBzcSTB00

May 26, 2021 By Christian Murray

The police are looking for a man wanted for a string of commercial burglaries that took place in Bayside last week.

The suspect alleged broke into three stores on Bell Boulevard during the early hours of Monday, May 17 and took power tools, a cell phone and in one case vandalized an establishment.

The spree started at around 1:15 a.m. when the man targeted Nippon Cha, located at 39-34 Bell Blvd., by allegedly forcing open a front door. Once inside he destroyed a number of items before moving on empty handed.

The man then broke into J Fresh Flowers, located at 35-15 Bell Blvd, about 25 minutes later by forcing open the front door. He then took a cellphone and power tools, before leaving, police said.

He then struck once again, around 1:50 a.m., when he broke into Whitestone Plumbing Supply, located at 36-30 Bell Blvd, by smashing the glass front door. He then removed eight power tools, before fleeing.

Anyone with information in regard to these burglaries is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
166
Followers
164
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Man Hours#Front Man#Bell Boulevard#Nypd#Spanish#Nippon Cha#Bayside Burglary Spree#Bell Blvd#Suspect#Commercial Burglaries#Police#Glass#Flowers#Early Hours#1 800 577 Tips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Louisville, KYWave 3

Man indicted in Pewee Valley gun store burglary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) say a call to their tip line has led to the indictment of a Louisville man in connection with the burglary of an Oldham County gun store. Andrew Wade Dunn, 35, was indicted Tuesday by a federal...
Independence, KYPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Officers responding to burglary killed armed man

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (AP) — Police responding to a burglary in northern Kentucky fatally shot an armed suspect, officials said. Independence and Kenton County Police Department officers responded to a burglary in progress at a residence Tuesday morning and encountered a man “who brandished a firearm at the officers,” Kentucky State Police said in a statement. An officer fired at the suspect and fatally wounded him, the statement said. Police did not release the man’s name.
Franklin County, TXMount Vernon Optic-Herald

Several vehicle burglaries reported

Several vehicle burglaries were reported on CRSE 3250 to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office this week. The first was reported by Audrey Brewer and involved her 2019 Chevy Traverse around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 in the 2100 block of CRSE 3250. The burglary of two vehicles was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. To learn more about these and other incidents handled by local law enforcement this week, see the June 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Aspen, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Aspen’s Louis Vuitton store targeted in brazen, $500k burglary

Thieves cut a hole in the storeroom wall of the Louis Vuitton store in downtown Aspen on Saturday and stole as much as $500,000 worth of merchandise, police said Tuesday. One man and one woman along with two vehicles were caught on surveillance video, though there could have been more thieves and more vehicles involved in the brazen burglary, said Sgt. Rick Magnuson, head of the investigative unit at the Aspen Police Department.
Rohnert Park, CAksro.com

Rohnert Park Man Arrested for Vehicle Burglary Thefts

A Rohnert Park man has been arrested for possessing stolen property from vehicle burglaries. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office was conducting surveillance related to several vehicle burglaries and observed 43 year old Robert Schumacher. Detectives knew Schumacher had an outstanding felony warrant for vehicle theft, and he was a suspect in a recent vehicle burglary. They contacted and arrested Schumacher for his warrant. Detectives then searched Schumacher’s residence on the 7700 block of Camino Colegio in Rohnert Park finding several stolen items including 8 thousand dollars worth of tools and a purse. Schumacher is still in custody on 75 thousand dollars bail.
Fulton, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton man arrested in Granby burglary

GRANBY — A Fulton man was arrested on felony burglary charges Thursday night after allegedly breaking into a home off county Route 3 in the town of Granby. State Police arrested Kirk B. Kinville, 29, for second-degree burglary, a class C felony, after a victim reported a suspicious person in the area around the Granby Wal-Mart. Troopers said Oswego County E911 advised authorities Kinville was the subject and possibly had outstanding warrants.
Houma, LAhoumatimes.com

Houma Police investigating several vehicle burglaries

The Houma Police Department is currently investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred on the Eastside of Houma, as well as the Westside of Houma. Houma Police would like to encourage residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuable items from within at the end of the day. At this point, Houma Police Detectives are reviewing video surveillance footage in the neighborhoods and attempting to identify any suspect(s) responsible.
Dennis, MABoston Globe

Stores in Dennis damaged by vandalism spree over holiday weekend

Several businesses were vandalized over the holiday weekend in Dennis and police are looking for a potential suspect, officials said. Dennis police said in a statement that the businesses were targeted early Saturday, causing damages in excess of $20,000. The statement, posted to the department’s official Facebook page, said police...
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

LPD Investigating Overnight Burglary At A Near South Casey’s Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–A burglary at the Casey’s off of 17th and “A” just before 2am Friday is under investigation. Lincoln Police say surveillance video shows two people getting inside by breaking out the glass to a front door with a rock and stealing cigarettes. Both suspects are between 20 and 30 years old, one is a white man with a thin build, wearing a black zip up hoodie with blue jeans and black shoes. The other is a woman with a heavy set build, wearing a yellow hoodie with white lettering and dark red shoes.
Saint Louis, MORegister Citizen

Police: Burglary call leads to discovery of slain man

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A burglary call in St. Louis County overnight led officers to discover a man fatally shot inside an apartment, police there said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday, when police received a call about a burglary in progress at the apartment along Blackforest Drive, St. Louis County Police said in a news release.
Phoenix, AZMiddletown Press

Man barricades self in Phoenix home; arrested for burglary

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been booked into jail on suspicion of burglary after a barricade situation in north Phoenix, according to police. They said officers responded to a call of a residential burglary at a home around 9 a.m. Sunday. Police said a man forced entry into the...
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Man sentenced in connection to 2018 Adams burglary

Dustin Palfrey Cummings, 43, of Austin was sentenced on Thursday in Mower County DIstrict Court to three concurrent sentences of 60 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for two counts of felony violent felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felony felon convicted of a crime of violence – firearm or ammunition violation. He received an additional concurrent sentence of 38 months in prison for felony second-degree burglary – dwelling. He received credit for 382 days served.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Queens Man Charged With Attempted Murder Following Stabbing Over Parking Spot

A Queens man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man over a parking spot he claimed as his own, according to the District Attorney’s office. Anthony Thomas, 58, of Jamaica, has been charged following the stabbing of a 49-year-old man who moved the defendant’s illegally placed parking cones that were positioned in front of his 225-26 Mentone Avenue home, according to the charges.