Man Goes on Bayside Burglary Spree, Targets Several Stores on Bell Boulevard

May 26, 2021 By Christian Murray

The police are looking for a man wanted for a string of commercial burglaries that took place in Bayside last week.

The suspect alleged broke into three stores on Bell Boulevard during the early hours of Monday, May 17 and took power tools, a cell phone and in one case vandalized an establishment.

The spree started at around 1:15 a.m. when the man targeted Nippon Cha, located at 39-34 Bell Blvd., by allegedly forcing open a front door. Once inside he destroyed a number of items before moving on empty handed.

The man then broke into J Fresh Flowers, located at 35-15 Bell Blvd, about 25 minutes later by forcing open the front door. He then took a cellphone and power tools, before leaving, police said.

He then struck once again, around 1:50 a.m., when he broke into Whitestone Plumbing Supply, located at 36-30 Bell Blvd, by smashing the glass front door. He then removed eight power tools, before fleeing.

Anyone with information in regard to these burglaries is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).