Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland Indians vs Detroit Tigers 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 17 days ago

Cleveland Indians vs Detroit Tigers 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Cleveland Indians will meet with the Detroit Tigers to play game 3 of a four-game set in Comerica Park, Detroit, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Indians took the first two matches of this series, winning 6-5 in game one and then fending off a bottom-of-the-ninth rally to win 4-1 in game two, increasing their record to 25-20, barely a game and a half behind the AL Central advantage. Cleveland’s offense isn’t flashy, and they failed to get much happening at the plate this year, hitting a team score of 216 and an average of 4.04 runs per game. They are ranked 23rd and 28th, respectively in MLB. Cleveland is 2nd at 26-20 in the AL Central.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franmil Reyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#The Game Awards#Rbis#Comerica Park#The Detroit Tigers#The Chi White Sox#The Cleveland Indians#Major League Baseball#Al Central#Previews#Predictions#Bsgl Mlb Odds#Mlb Totals#Offense Scores#Rbis#Usa Date#Weaker Opponents#Rally#Chat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDetroit News

Load management plans loom for Tigers rookie Casey Mize

Detroit — It remains the elephant in the room, and as rookie Casey Mize continues to mature right before our eyes, posting three straight quality starts, its presence seems to be growing. Nobody wants to talk about it but at some point, load management is going to be an issue...
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Mariners (21-20) vs. Tigers (14-26)

After Thursday’s much hyped debut of Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert was spoiled by a Zach Plesac no-hit bid, the Mariners settled in and won the remaining three games of their series against Cleveland. This upcoming series against the Tigers is the calm before the storm — the Mariners are scheduled to play 30 games in 31 days from May 21 through June 20. With all the injury issues that have cropped up recently, the team’s depth will be seriously challenged during this stretch. Luckly, they’ve got a cakewalk series against the Tigers to start the week. What could go wrong?
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Not in Monday's lineup

Castro is not starting Monday against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Castro has settled into a near-everyday role at second base but has done very little at the plate, hitting just .205/.263/.299. Jonathan Schoop will start at the keystone Monday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nomar Mazara not in Tigers' lineup Monday night

Detroit Tigers right fielder Nomar Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Robbie Grossman will roll over to right field and Eric Haase will shift out to left while Jake Rogers makes a start at catcher. Mazara appears to be getting a routine night off against a left-hander. Rogers will bat ninth.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario (knee) back in Tigers' lineup Monday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario (knee) is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Candelario was held out of Sunday's lineup due to some swelling in his left knee caused by a hit-by-pitch on Saturday. He will bat third Monday and return to third base in place of Harold Castro. Candelario will be preceded in the order by Jonathan Schoop and followed by Miguel Cabrera.
MLBCleveland News - Fox 8

Indians fall again to the Mariners in a tough 7-3 loss

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3. Dylan Moore added a three-run homer off Triston McKenzie to break open a close game and give Sheffield the win in a showdown of former Cleveland first-round draft picks.
MLBFrankfort Times

Mariners snap Bieber's strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Sits against southpaw

Mazara will sit against lefty Yusei Kikuchi and the Mariners on Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Mazara has started just twice against a lefty this season, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here. Robbie Grossman shifts to right field in his absence, with Eric Haase starting in left.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting for Tigers versus Mariners

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Jonathan Schoop will shift to second base in place of Castro and hit second. Miguel Cabrera will start on first and bat cleanup. Wilson Ramos will bat sixth as the Tigers' designated hitter in his first game back from the injured list.
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Seattle Mariners: How to watch tonight's series opener

Detroit Tigers (14-26) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20) Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 58 degrees (T-Mobile Park has a retractable roof). [ 4 Tigers dramas to...
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series win vs. the Detroit Tigers

The Chicago Cubs are in a 28-game stretch with only 10 home games. They need to find a way to win road series during this challenging part of their schedule, and their weekend series in Detroit helped them move past a tough series in Cleveland. Behind eight-plus innings from Kyle Hendricks, who carried a shutout into the ninth, the Cubs secured a series win with a 5-1 victory Sunday.
MLBcbs4indy.com

Indians announce increased Victory Field capacity, June tickets

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Indians announced Monday that Victory Field will operate at 50% capacity. This means the Indians will play the next 12 home games with an expanded attendance of 6,900 people. The Indians said this attendance will stand for its next two homestands beginning Tuesday, June 1 and continuing through...
MLBwtvbam.com

Tigers lose two of three at home to Cubs, now head head west for six games

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth as the Chicago Cubs beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 Sunday afternoon. Hendricks finished with one run allowed on eight hits while striking out eight over eight-plus innings. Ian Happ was 3-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI in the win, Chicago’s second in three games.
MLBsemoball.com

Haniger, Moore homer, Mariners beat Indians 7-3

SEATTLE (AP) -- Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Saturday night. Dylan Moore added a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Triston McKenzie to break open...
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Seattle

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs.