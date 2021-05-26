Cleveland Indians vs Detroit Tigers 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Cleveland Indians will meet with the Detroit Tigers to play game 3 of a four-game set in Comerica Park, Detroit, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Indians took the first two matches of this series, winning 6-5 in game one and then fending off a bottom-of-the-ninth rally to win 4-1 in game two, increasing their record to 25-20, barely a game and a half behind the AL Central advantage. Cleveland’s offense isn’t flashy, and they failed to get much happening at the plate this year, hitting a team score of 216 and an average of 4.04 runs per game. They are ranked 23rd and 28th, respectively in MLB. Cleveland is 2nd at 26-20 in the AL Central.