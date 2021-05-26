Did You Know There’s a Plan to Make Getting Around Downtown Easier?
Get ready for an easier and more efficient Downtown commute. Earlier this month, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) released the Downtown Mobility Plan, a framework to guide decisions about transportation and designing public spaces in the Golden Triangle. The planning process, which began in fall 2019, culminated with nine initiatives that will influence the types of projects implemented in the area for next 10 years.www.pittsburghmagazine.com