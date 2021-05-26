Cancel
Did You Know There’s a Plan to Make Getting Around Downtown Easier?

By Kaitlyn Nuebel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for an easier and more efficient Downtown commute. Earlier this month, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) released the Downtown Mobility Plan, a framework to guide decisions about transportation and designing public spaces in the Golden Triangle. The planning process, which began in fall 2019, culminated with nine initiatives that will influence the types of projects implemented in the area for next 10 years.

Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Five Minutes With ... Bill Peduto

"At the end of the day, what we're looking at is the potential of a quarter of a billion dollars going directly to make the city of Pittsburgh more equitable, and I think that's a good investment." "Five Minutes With ..." host Natalie Bencivenga interviews incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto about...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh fireworks returning to the Point this summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Monday that the Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return to the Point this summer after a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Bill Peduto said a “family-style picnic” is scheduled July 4 at Point State Park — with music and food vendors —...
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Kenmawr Bridge closure adds to challenges getting to Kennywood Park

As if a pandemic and questionable spring weather weren’t presenting enough challenges for Kennywood Park, the iconic amusement venue also is dealing with bridge construction that is affecting two major access routes. The first project began earlier this month when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reduced traffic to one lane...
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Councilors Gross and Hallam critical of Pittsburgh using social media monitoring software

Starting last year, Pittsburgh began using a social media monitoring software called ZenCity. The software, used by dozens of municipalities throughout the U.S., analyzes public social media posts to gauge community sentiment about issues related to city government — like coronavirus responses, natural disasters, local emergencies, transit policies, and misinformation.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Incoming Pop-up Park Closes Road But Aims to Encourage More People Downtown

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has begun preparation for the Allegheny Overlook Pop-up Park, an outdoor space where people can enjoy art and live music this summer. To accommodate the park, the westbound lanes of Fort Duquesne Boulevard have been temporarily closed between 7th and Stanwix streets. The road closure will last...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Pittsburgh, PAactapgh.org

Fort Pitt Tunnel Washing Operations Next Week in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing washing activities in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday nights, May 17-20. Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction of the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. each night as crews conduct tunnel washing work and inlet cleaning.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Using federal windfall money for tangible projects

The CARES Act — last March’s first federal coronavirus relief bill — delivered roughly $212 million to Allegheny County. The publicly reported allocation of that money should dampen enthusiasm about the upcoming windfall from President Joe Biden’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. It’s not that there’s anything categorically...