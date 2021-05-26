Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Pittsburgh Penguins will go against the New York Islanders in Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New York, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 6:30 PM (EDT). The Penguins must win back-to-back matches to have any hope of escaping elimination in the next game. In the regular season, Pittsburgh's defense was pretty decent, allowing only 2.7 goals.