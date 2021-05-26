‘Cruella’ Review: Disney’s Latest Live-Action Reboot is Better Than You’d Expect, But Still Lacking
Each of Disney’s live-action/CGI remakes, reboots, revivals, and re-imaginings has run up against the same challenge. Whether they’re about a boy growing up in the jungle, a young woman falling in love with a beast, or a girl falling through a rabbit hole to a magical fantasy world, these films must resolve a question their sources didn’t: how original can these films truly be? Are they going to be carbon copies of beloved animated classics, which themselves were adaptations of prior source material? Or are they going to truly overhaul old-fashioned stories for modern audiences?www.slashfilm.com