Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Cruella’ Review: Disney’s Latest Live-Action Reboot is Better Than You’d Expect, But Still Lacking

By Josh Spiegel
/Film
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach of Disney’s live-action/CGI remakes, reboots, revivals, and re-imaginings has run up against the same challenge. Whether they’re about a boy growing up in the jungle, a young woman falling in love with a beast, or a girl falling through a rabbit hole to a magical fantasy world, these films must resolve a question their sources didn’t: how original can these films truly be? Are they going to be carbon copies of beloved animated classics, which themselves were adaptations of prior source material? Or are they going to truly overhaul old-fashioned stories for modern audiences?

www.slashfilm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Films#Disney Movie#Animated Films#Original Films#Love Story#Dalmatians#Cruella Review#Phantom Thread#Estella Cruella#Stone#Academy Award#Elo#Rolling Stones#Disney Fare#Beloved Animated Classics#Remakes#Adaptations#Modern Audiences#Basic Premise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
EW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
MoviesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: Disney's 'Cruella' is a dog of a movie, and that's not a compliment

With her shock of black-and-white hair and crimson color scheme, Cruella DeVil is one of Disney’s most durable villains. She made for a terrifying antagonist in the delightful 1961 animated film “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” and gave Glenn Close some delectable scenery to chew in “101 Dalmatians,” an otherwise forgettable 1996 live-action version. Now, Emma Stone tries her hand at playing a would-be puppy killer in “Cruella,” an origin story that achieves the dubious feat of being tedious, transgressive, chaotic and inert at the same time.
digitalspy.com

Disney's Cruella lands first reactions to 101 Dalmatians prequel movie

The first reactions are in for Disney's origin story Cruella and if you didn't love the eternally stylish villain before, prepare to make a new place in your heart for Ms de Vil. Set during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene, Cruella is as stylish...
MoviesNBC San Diego

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

Cruella Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Disney Movie Stars Before

Emma Thompson (Baroness von Hellman) My God, Emma Thompson. Truly an actress for our generation, the one before us, and so on. I think the moment we saw that both Emma Stone and Emma Thompson had signed up for Cruella, we were all on board. Baroness von Hellman, the head of the prestigious fashion house and Estella’s boss, is almost like a catalyst for the character of Cruella, and Emma Thompson takes on that role with pride and did a fantastic job.
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
MoviesThrillist

All the Live-Action Disney Reboots, Ranked

'Cruella' isn't the first and it won't be the last. In the last decade, Disney doubled-down on the nostalgia business. Between the steady churn of Marvel adventures, Star Wars sequels, Pixar projects, and the occasional original animated feature, the studio began raiding its own vault for potential titles to reboot, reimagine, and revamp for modern audiences. Tim Burton's 2010 version of Alice in Wonderland, which turned Lewis Carrol's work into a special-effects bonanza and grossed over a billion dollars at the global box office, kicked off a seemingly endless cycle of movies that shamelessly grab from the past to make something new. Sometimes, the system works; other times, you get Will Smith as a big blue genie.
MoviesPosted by
Salon

Review: "Cruella" is a dazzling Disney film full of fun and flair

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Cruella De Vil is one of Disney's most iconic villains, but she doesn't always get the same love that the studio's other notorious baddies get. It feels like the villains of the late '80s and '90s — Ursula, Scar, Jafar, etc — get most of that glory. But now it's time to dig up a classic and make her great again, and Disney does just that in the live-action film "Cruella."
Moviesreviewjournal.com

‘Cruella’ a film that’s ‘dark for the Disney universe’

It’s not so black and white. Emma Stone is mulling over what makes a legend. Take her iconic character Cruella de Vil, who in the new film “Cruella” isn’t born that way but is pushed into her puppy-hating ways. “I was surprised,” Stone says. “They let us make the ‘Cruella’...
Movieskunr.org

'Cruella': Robin's Movie Review

For this week's Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird reviews the 101 Dalmatians prequel, which opened Friday in theaters, and streams exclusively on Disney+. Watching Cruella feels like going into a fast-food franchise for a burger and fries and discovering someone added toppings, ranging from fruit salad to gourmet...
Moviescastleinsider.com

Spoiler-Free Review of Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Spoiler Free Review of Disneys ‘ Cruella ‘. Hello, cruel world! We are just days away from the premiere of Disneys Cruella and I have the pleasure of presenting our spoiler free review for the new, and twisted origin story of one of Disneys most notorious villains, Cruella de Vil. The official synopsis of the film states: “ Disneys “Cruella,” an all new live action feature film about the...
MoviesIGN

Every Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remake

Between Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and and now Cruella, Disney has developed quite a knack for remaking their classic animated library in live-action and letting the money flow in. And like it or not, there are plenty more live-action remakes in the pipeline for years to come... especially with millions of Disney+ subscribers hungry for more content.
MoviesKSLTV

Review: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson Shine In Disney’s ‘Cruella’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Disney has come up with some pretty magical and powerful adversaries to battle their heroes over the course of the past 100 years of moviemaking — the Evil Queen, Maleficent, Ursula, Gaston and Jafar are just a few. (You could maybe even make the argument for Ysma from “The Emperor’s New Groove.” She did use magic, after all.)
Moviesawardswatch.com

From ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to ‘Cruella,’ all modern era Disney live action remakes ranked

There was a time when Disney, in a post-haze of animation renaissance, opted for straight to video sequels of their biggest hits as easy cash cows. Those paved way for their merge with Pixar, creating a whole new revenue stream of original and animated sequels to hit the big screen. But for the last two decades, the Mouse House has also been focusing on mining something new from something old. Live action versions of some of their biggest animated classics and hits have once again opened the door for an entirely new revenue stream of blockbusters and family favorites (with a few duds), even if they aren’t always critical hits.
MoviesCNET

Cruella is on Disney Plus: How to watch Disney's new live-action movie

"Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil, if she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will!" After months of COVID-19-related delays, Disney's new live-action prequel Cruella, starring Emma Stone, is finally streaming on Disney Plus and you can also watch the film in movie theaters. The film reveals Cruella de Vil's...