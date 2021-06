It is a big day for the markets and in particular the EUR/USD with a monetary policy announcement from the ECB followed by the eagerly-anticipated US inflation report. But we should see other markets move sharply too today, including European and US stocks, as well as gold and other dollar pairs. The markets have been coiling over the past few days as traders didn’t want to take any bold positions ahead of the ECB meeting and US CPI. But we could see asset prices move more decidedly later this afternoon once the market decides to either play the existing “reflation trade” or perhaps the “inflation and tapering concerns” trade. I reckon it will be the former.