Industry publication Nation’s Restaurant News releases an annual report on the state of America’s restaurant chains every summer, and to us food media types, sifting through the new crop of data feels like being a kid in a candy store (particularly for those food media types very focused on candy stores already). But this year’s Top 500 report, based on 2020 sales figures, is a bit different. It feels a little more like reading an anthropological research paper, since it reflects consumer behavior in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic. How did people’s spending habits change in uncertain times? Who was hitting up the drive-thru, and when? What foods were people turning to for comfort? Looking at NRN’s top 50 restaurants in America, here are some interesting takeaways we found.