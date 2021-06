Curdo Smart X Kit is a pod system device with an ultra-compact design, it has a built-in 350 mAh battery which made of 34 stainless steel materials is excellent, and can be grasped with one hand. The 350mAh battery can be used for a long time, and there is a USB charging port at the bottom for charging. The whole body has no buttons, you only need to take a puff and it will be activated. Smart X Kit is also accompanied by 3 kinds of indicator lights to remind you of the device status. Smart X pods have a capacity of 2ml and come with a 1.0me coil that cannot be knockdown. Curdo Smart X Kit will bring you an endless aftertaste. Smart X pod is fillable, the side filling is very convenient, compared to disposable vape kit, Curdo Smart X Kit is really environmentally friendly, and the arched drip tip fits your mouth perfectly. 3 colors available.