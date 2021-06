Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The regular season schedule has been released, and the Jets open up the year in exciting fashion. Week 1 features the Jets heading to Carolina to face Sam Darnold and the Panthers. It will either be a revenge game for Sam Darnold, or a justification if the Jets can manage to pull out a win. The Jets will also be heading overseas, playing the Atlanta Falcons in London in Week 5. Thankfully for Jets fans, this game is considered an away game for the team, and all home games for the Jets will be at Metlife this season. Let’s hope the team gives us something to cheer for in Week 17. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.