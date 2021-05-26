Former Jets QB Sam Darnold speaks on his standards with new team, the Panthers

So far, it seems like new Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has been impressing his teammates with his work ethic, the way he demands the huddle, and so on. Last week, running back Christian McCaffrey complimented Darnold saying, "He's very sharp and I think that's something that's very exciting early. Obviously, he's very talented and he throws a great ball but his decision-making has been very good. He's smart, he knows where to go with the ball. He's confident. I love how everyone is responding to his urgency."