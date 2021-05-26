Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Jets QB Sam Darnold speaks on his standards with new team, the Panthers

By Elite Sports NY
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly three years after drafting him No. 3 overall in 2018, the Jets decided to ship quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina for a trio of draft picks, one of which was in this year’s sixth round. Many believed Darnold would be the next great Gang Green signal-caller, but a number of on-field issues — including injuries that caused him to miss 10 games in three seasons — prevented the former Southern Cal quarterback from reaching his full potential.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#The Jets#American Football#Draft Picks#Gang Green#Southern Cal#Quarterback Sam Darnold#On Field Issues#Carolina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Robert Saleh on facing Sam Darnold in Week 1: 'It's going to be a great challenge'

Robert Saleh’s first game as a head coach in the NFL will come against a familiar face to the Jets. New York will travel to Charlotte to take on Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 12. Darnold will more than likely face off against his former team just 160 days after the Jets traded him for draft compensation.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

4 Reasons the Panthers Can Make the Playoffs

Heading into the 2021 season, there are not going to be many people that view the Carolina Panthers as a team that can reach the postseason. However, with the signings made in free agency, the trade for QB Sam Darnold, and the 11-player draft haul, there's a chance Carolina could sneak into the playoffs.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Marcus Hayes: The Eagles can win 12 games. No, seriously.

PHILADELPHIA — Twelve wins. How can this be? The Eagles have a new coaching staff. Their best players are 30-somethings returning from injuries. They lack even one proven receiver. Quarterback? TBA. And ... Twelve wins? Really?. I say yes. I am alone. Our four-man squad of Eagles writers does not...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets Schedule 2021: Game-by-game predictions

For months, the NY Jets have known what teams would show up on their 2021 regular-season schedule. And as of 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12th, the Jets know exactly when they will take on each opponent. Gang Green will be looking to bounce back from a 2-14 season, doing...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants Schedule: Ranking Every Opponents’ Quarterbacks

The NY Giants will face an easier group of quarterbacks in 2021 than they have in recent years. The NY Giants face an interesting, dynamic group of opposing quarterbacks this season. There is a blend of the savvy veterans, Super Bowl Champions, former NFL MVPs, some Rookies, and more young...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLUSA Today

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Sam Darnold celebrate birthdays

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey’s birthday is June 7. Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold’s birthday is June 5. If they also share an affinity for velociraptors, Good Housekeeping magazine and John Stamos, then they might’ve just become best friends!. At the very least, they’re pretty good buddies, as the...
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets schedule: Why Week 2 looms particularly large

For all its flaws, the NFL status as a genius marketing behemoth cannot be denied. Its draft is no longer two days in April expanding into a year-round process, a major tenet of which involves a lot of Indianapolis-based spandex and bench presses. Preseason games whose box scores are immediately scorched when the clock hits all zeroes get ratings are given national priority alongside late-season baseball games.
NFL247Sports

Zach Wilson reacts to Week 1 Sam Darnold matchup

The NFL schedule has been released and fans everywhere are circling the big games on their favorite team’s schedules already. One of the biggest games of the year comes in the first week of the season when the Carolina Panthers and new quarterback Sam Darnold play host to his former team, the New York Jets and No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson. On Thursday, Wilson discussed that game with the media to share what he thought about facing the quarterback he is replacing.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Christian McCaffrey Details First Impressions of Sam Darnold

Since Christian McCaffrey was drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Panthers have rolled out six different starters at the quarterback position. Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke filled in for Cam Newton when he was injured, Will Grier got his opportunity late in the 2019 season, and Teddy Bridgewater and P.J. Walker both started games this past season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sam Darnold Reacts To Facing The Jets In Week 1

Less than three years after being taken No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Sam Darnold was traded by the New York Jets to the Carolina Panthers. The NFL decided to give Darnold his shot at revenge immediately, with a Week 1 tilt against his former team. But Darnold...
NFLaustinnews.net

Looking Ahead to the Season | S.S. Mailbag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The NFL's 2021 schedule is out and this week Bucs fans have questions regarding that season, such as practice squad rules, formidable opponents and the Bucs' offensive backfield Scott Smith. Ryan Fitzpatrick, now a member of the Washington Football Team after two years in Miami, will start...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Ian Thomas on Sam Darnold: 'He's the Quarterback That We Need'

So far, it seems like new Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has been impressing his teammates with his work ethic, the way he demands the huddle, and so on. Last week, running back Christian McCaffrey complimented Darnold saying, "He's very sharp and I think that's something that's very exciting early. Obviously, he's very talented and he throws a great ball but his decision-making has been very good. He's smart, he knows where to go with the ball. He's confident. I love how everyone is responding to his urgency."
NFLCarolina Panthers

NFL.com says Darnold to Moore will be one of league's most exciting new QB-WR combos

CHARLOTTE - This week, NFL.com analyst and Hall of Famer Gil Brandt listed his most exciting new passer-receiver combos for the 2021 season. With Sam Darnold coming to Carolina to throw to a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Robby Anderson and DJ Moore﻿, it was no surprise that the Panthers were a top-five selection in this category.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Ex-USC Star Sam Darnold Reveals Thoughts on Revenge Game Against Jets

Former USC star Sam Darnold will seek revenge against his former team the New York Jets on September 12, 2021. The Jets are scheduled to make the trip down to North Carolina to Bank of America Stadium for the NFL's week-one game. Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers from the New York Jets after spending three seasons with the team. Despite the offseason transaction, the QB revealed that he has no ill-will against Joe Douglas and the Jets franchise.
NFL247Sports

Sam Darnold eager for Week 1 matchup against New York Jets

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold embarks on a new path this season. After being traded this offseason, Darnold has a chance to revamp his NFL career with a new organization and coaching staff. However, he still will get a chance to exact some retribution against his former team. Darnold will...