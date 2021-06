Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters just announced a few summer dates here in the U.S., including a stop at Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City. The band had all kinds of grand plans for their 25th anniversary in 2020. Probably the coolest of which was their “Van Tour,” in which they were set to play the cities they played during their first ever tour. Of course, the tour was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.