Treat to Try: The Fat Girl Bakery

Look: 4 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4.25. On tap at the Apex today. The beer pours the expected blackish brown color with good head retention and lacing. The nose showcases light dark chocolate, with some underlying coconut, vanilla and coffee. It's nice enough, though a bit simple and light I thought. The flavor profile replicates the nose in this fairly sweet stout, and on the palate, if I use my imagination a bit, there does seem to be a noticeable chocolate macaroon flavor. The chocolate and vanilla really seem to otherwise dominate the flavor profile, and the barrel character isn't overwhelming. Mouthfeel is fairly full, and the 13% abv. is very well integrated into the flavor profile. Obviously, you can tell this is a sizeable beer, but I would not have guessed 13%.