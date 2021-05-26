Treat to Try: The Fat Girl Bakery
I've never really tested out the old adage, "Never trust a skinny chef." That said, there's something awfully appealing about an operation named The Fat Girl Bakery. Especially, as the term "fat" itself can be uncomfortable. Typically, it's replaced with some sort of euphemism, such as "substantial" or "sturdy." And although you can't, generally speaking, call another person "fat," it's perfectly okay in a self-reference, as in, "I am fat."