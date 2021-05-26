Cancel
Food & Drinks

Treat to Try: The Fat Girl Bakery

By Miriam Bowers Abbott
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve never really tested out the old adage, “Never trust a skinny chef.” That said, there’s something awfully appealing about an operation named The Fat Girl Bakery. Especially, as the term “fat” itself can be uncomfortable. Typically, it’s replaced with some sort of euphemism, such as “substantial” or “sturdy.” And although you can’t, generally speaking, call another person “fat,” it’s perfectly okay in a self-reference, as in, “I am fat.”

The Infatuation

Guadalupana Mexican Bakery

I fancy myself a pseudo-concha-connoisseur, so I head to this Bed-Stuy Mexican bakery for a concha shopping spree. It's a tray-and-tong situation here, so load up on all the typical pan dulces like conchas (including bright blue, green, and seasonal designs like pumpkin), cuernitos, and a decadent dulce de leche cake. There are also seasonal specialties like pan de muerto (orange zest-flavored Day of the Dead bread) and Roscas de Reyes (“King’s Wreath” decorated with multicolored candied fruit peels eaten around Christmas).
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: What a treat! Too Faced Cosmetics founder partners with Magnolia Bakery and reveals how to make their famous Birthday Ice Cream Sandwiches on popular IGTV series

When Jerrod Blandino, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Too Faced Cosmetics isn’t creating bestselling beauty products, he can be found in his kitchen as the host of his weekly popular baking series 'Bakeup with Jerrod.'. The multi-talented entrepreneur launched the IGTV series - which takes viewers along his cooking...
Is Love, Nelly the Future of Bakeries?

At Love, Nelly, a bakery in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn, the beef empanadas are as big as a fist. The bronzed, deep-fried dough pinched around a generous filling of minced beef is both flaky and flexible. Stephanie Gallardo perfected the recipe for those empanadas before she opened Love, Nelly with her business partner Keavy Landreth last July. Gallardo, whose parents are from South America, is on track to become a co-owner of the bakery, which puts her in a small but growing class of Latinx restaurant owners. Opening against the backdrop of a public health crisis, which took a disproportionate toll on communities of color, and as restaurant workers finally had a platform to speak out about substandard wages and mental health, Gallardo and Landreth felt a sense of urgency to get their new business right-for everyone.
Bear Fat Pop-Tarts Recipe

Pop-Tarts are one of the most iconic American breakfast treats—and for good reason. What kid doesn’t love a sugar-packed fruit pocket wrapped in a firm crust that’s covered in colorful icing? These pastries have a nostalgic place in my heart, but we can one-up these morning pies with a wild twist.
18 Carrot Bakery

Baked goods using organic ingredients. Old school baking with family recipes. Cakes, pies, cheesecakes sold by the slice. 48 hours notice to order whole cakes pies and cheesecakes. We also teach pasta classes and hold High Tea twice a month on Sundays.
New from-home bakery offers beautiful sweet treats

WAVERLY – Rachel Ramirez’ love of baking started as a personal interest she could do with her children and something that was therapeutic for her. Now, she’s taken her baking skills and converted them into a new business. In January of this year, Ramirez established her own at-home bakery called...
Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding

Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding might just be the most popular pudding ever! What makes this banana pudding recipe world famous? It’s the combo of amazingly light and creamy pudding with layers of fresh bananas and crunchy vanilla wafers. Together these delicious ingredients create an irresistible dessert that everybody loves!. Reasons...
Chicken Fat Rice

“This recipe of chicken fat rice utilizes the bits of excess fat and skin used when preparing the meat for the marinade,” says Nico. “To collect the rendered chicken fat (a.k.a. schmaltz), place the trimmed fat from the spatchcocked chicken in a small saucepan cold, then place over low heat. The fat will begin to render, and the skin will begin to turn yellowish and wrinkly. You’ll know you’re spot-on when the skin begins to brown. EAT THOSE BROWN BITS!!! Then set aside the rendered chicken fat.”
Women start dog treat business called Yuppy Puppy Bakery

WILLIAMSBURG — “Bone” appétit—local teachers and sisters-in-law have teamed up to offer homemade, organic treats for your four-legged friends. Jennifer Meadors and Amber Rains were looking for a side business to help bring in some extra income and keep them busy once summer began. “We just realized that we work...
FOUR FRIENDS BAKERY

– A $410 check was presented to Karla Deacon, owner of Spruce Meadow Farms, raised from a baked goods and lemonade sale by a group of girls from Lancaster. From left are Jenna Burnham, Charlotte Kalinka, Aisley Sharpe, who takes riding lessons at Spruce Meadow; Deacon, Addy Lehsten, Isla Lehsten and Emma Horbett.
Bakery: Coconut Macaroons

Look: 4 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4.25. On tap at the Apex today. The beer pours the expected blackish brown color with good head retention and lacing. The nose showcases light dark chocolate, with some underlying coconut, vanilla and coffee. It's nice enough, though a bit simple and light I thought. The flavor profile replicates the nose in this fairly sweet stout, and on the palate, if I use my imagination a bit, there does seem to be a noticeable chocolate macaroon flavor. The chocolate and vanilla really seem to otherwise dominate the flavor profile, and the barrel character isn't overwhelming. Mouthfeel is fairly full, and the 13% abv. is very well integrated into the flavor profile. Obviously, you can tell this is a sizeable beer, but I would not have guessed 13%.
Gude Goodies Is A Bright Michigan Bakery Where Everyone Is Treated Like Family

When it comes to baked goods and other sweet treats, Michiganders have plenty to select from. After all, the Great Lakes State has no shortage of cozy hometown bakeries and sugar-centric cafes that promise big flavors and fantastic service. One West Michigan bakery, though, delivers impeccably crafted desserts in a family-oriented environment, and you’ll feel right at home upon stepping inside.
92 Moose

Try Insanely Tasty Treat At The New Gelateria In Hallowell

Late last year, heritage Hallowell store Boynton's Market was sold and became Ciccarelli's Market. Slowly, over the last few months, the business morphed away from being a convenience store / small grocery store into a gelateria - a business that sells gelato. Now, it looks as though they are getting...
Sweet Treat: Try Cutty’s Desserts and Sloshies

For years Cutty’s Bar and Grill has been serving authentic Philadelphia style cheesesteaks and Jersey Shore speciality pizzas in Jackson Hole. But did you know that Cutty’s serves delicious dessert, too?. The brownie delight, a homemade brownie sundae, has been a favorite for kids and Cutty’s now offers a new...
Yummy Mummy Bakery: Seven Layer Bars are a Must Try!

Imagine walking into a local bakery, and immediately smelling the aroma of freshly baked desserts that are very affordable. Well, this can be a reality if you live in or near Westborough, Massachusetts. Yummy Mummy Bakery located on 50 E Main St, right near the rotary, is a great place to buy a tasty treat.