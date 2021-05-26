Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Opinion: Plant-Based Meat Producers Need To Stop Misleading Consumers About Beef

cowboystatedaily.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s unlikely that many Wyomingites are going to embrace the Impossible Burger anytime soon. These faux-meat products compete with the real thing, and we don’t call it the Cowboy State for nothing. With ranchers eking out a living on thin margins, the growth of the faux-meat industry is just another problem for them to contend with.

cowboystatedaily.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Meat#Beef#Meat Products#Genetic Engineering#Wyomingites#The Cowboy State#Americans#Impossible Foods#Siriusxm Business Radio#Vegetarian#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureDaily Gate City

J & L Farms opens meat store; premium beef locally raised

WEST POINT — It’s a “foodie’s paradise,” said Leah Steffensmeier of the variety of meats — beef and pork — sold at the retail portion of J&L Farms. The farm is at 2270 Highway 16, about a mile west of the X23 turnoff to West Point, and 17 miles from Fort Madison.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Plant-Based Food Stocks to Avoid

One of the biggest trends in the food industry is plant-based processed foods. These include non-diary "milks" that can be added to coffee and cereal, and pea or soy-based "meat" that aims to mimic the taste and texture of the real thing. It seems like new products are popping up every day.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Protein Initiatives

Silk, the popular plant-based beverage brand, recently joined forces with gold medalist tracks and field star Carl Lewis to support the next generation of athletes. The new Silk Team Protein initiative will provide five HBCU track and field programs with $10,000 donations (a total of $50,000) to purchase team necessities.
Agricultureprogressivegrocer.com

Protein Report: Pork

It’s been called “the other white meat.” It’s often compared with beef. But pork is its own animal in many ways, including how processors and brands are working to compete with several animal- and plant-based proteins in an increasingly jam-packed marketplace. Innovations in product development, along with changes in consumers’...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

1/3 of 1%: Alternative protein sources such as Impossible Burger still represent a tiny share of consumer purchases — but polling shows consumers are open to switch

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If you had three options in front of you: farm-raised beef, lab-grown meat and Impossible Foods protein — what would you choose?. When looking at overall protein demand...
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

Motif Adds Umami to Its Plant-Based Meat Tool Box

If you’re like me and love the umami savoriness of meat and seafoods, I’ve got some good news for you: plant-based ingredient engineering unicorn Motif just announced they’ve added the ability to create umami to their toolbox of technologies for plant-based food. According to this week’s release, Motif’s latest protein...
wattagnet.com

Taste, texture slow plant-based protein consumer acceptance

Structural and compositional differences affect how meat alternatives cook. Improvements in taste, texture and aroma need to occur before more consumers will accept plant-based proteins, Jonathan McIntyre, CEO, Motif FoodWorks, explained. “One of the important things to recognize about eating is that it’s all about the entire experience. It’s taste,...
Agricultureagdaily.com

Food Science Babe: ‘Plant-based’ demand spurs innovation in milk alternatives

Dairy milk has been a part of the human diet for thousands of years. Demand skyrocketed in the early 1900s when pasteurization allowed for extended shelf life as well as a much safer product. Although plant-based “milks” have a long history in many cultures around the world, there weren’t many widely available plant-based commercial milk alternative products until the 1970s and ’80s, when soy milk alternatives became increasingly popular. Now plant-based alternatives are one of the most rapidly growing segments in the food industry. With increased demand, there is increased innovation, and that innovation in the non-dairy milk alternative industry has led to a lot of exciting new products throughout the last several years.
Dietsnutritionstudies.org

How Strict Does My Plant-Based Diet Need To Be?

This article was originally published at www.MyPlantBasedProgram.com. It is reprinted with Dr. Thomas Campbell’s permission. How strict does my diet need to be? This question, and close variations, are the most common questions I get when I’m first introducing the idea of a 100% whole food, plant-based diet to people. In modern America, avoiding added pure fats (oils, butter, margarine, coconut oil, etc.), minimizing or avoiding added sweeteners, and avoiding animal foods is difficult when you are eating outside the home or eating socially.
AgricultureBloomberg

Meat Grown in Israeli Bioreactors Is Coming to American Diners

An Israeli startup wants to replace chicken coops, barns and slaughterhouses with bioreactors to churn out cell-based meat for American diners. Future Meat Technologies Ltd. is in talks with U.S. regulators to start offering its products in restaurants by the end of next year. The company has just opened what it calls the world’s first industrial cellular meat facility, which will be able to produce 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) a day.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Beef prices, processing need changes

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in early June sent a letter to the U.S. Senate and House Agriculture committees to address areas of concern in the cattle and beef industry. The association had the support of the Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association and 36 other affiliate state cattle organizations. The letter urged the committee leaders to take quick action in several areas.
Economyfreshfruitportal.com

Australian table grape company fined for misleading consumers about fruit origins

An Australian table grape company that supplies fruit to domestic and international markets is in strife with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for misleading customers about the origins of its product. Some Grape Co Australia branded grapes are grown on third-party properties, but the company's website claimed every...
Agriculturefooddive.com

Equinom raises $20M to further non-GMO crop breeding

Israel-based high-tech seed breeding company Equinom closed a $20 million funding round, more than doubling the $17.6 million it had received to date, according to Crunchbase. The round was led by Phoenix, with participation from Fortissimo, BASF, Trendlines and Maverick. The company, which uses artificial intelligence to crossbreed the best...
Sugar Land, TXIndustrialinfo.com (subscription)

U.S., Canadian Beef Supply Shortages Spur Investment in Meat-Processing Plants

Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Industrial Info is tracking more than 360 new (recently tracked) projects, valued at more than $2.9 billion, in the U.S. and Canadian Food & Beverage Industry's meat and poultry sector. The Midwest leads all other market regions, with more than $1 billion in new spending.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Jada Plant-Based Mixes

Creator of a vegan version of Australia’s popular chicken salt that was featured on “Shark Tank,” Jada Brands has now introduced a Plant-Based Lightly Seasoned Porkless Mix and a Plant-Based Mediterranean Chick’n Mix, both of which make it easy for home cooks to create their own clean-ingredient meat-free meals. When mixed with water and oil, the 100% vegan, soy-free products can be shaped into items like breakfast sausages or meatballs, and then cooked. The Porkless Mix offers the subtly sweet and savory taste of pork, while the Mediterranean Chick’n Mix contains spices like garlic and onion and is suitable for salads, gyros and falafel. Made from high-quality, functional ingredients like textured wheat protein, pea protein and pea fiber, the dry shelf-stable mixes feature 21 grams of plant-based protein per serving and are rich in vitamin B12 as well as low in calories -- just 125 per serving -- and free of preservatives, sugar and cholesterol. A 5.9-ounce box of either mix retails for a suggested $8.99, and foodservice packaging is also available.
Food Safetyjioforme.com

How safe is plant-based “fake meat”?

While more and more Americans are looking for healthier, more environmentally friendly and more ethical alternatives to meat, plant-based alternatives like Impossible Burgers and Beyond Meat are really nutritious. Is it a replacement?. The answer is yes, according to a new study funded by the National Institutes of Health.It turns...
Agriculturethebharatexpressnews.com

Plant-based cellphone to replace 50% meat, says billionaire investor

Billionaire investor-author Jim Mellon said the food production industry will transform as early as 2030 and that 50 percent of all meat consumed by humans on the planet will be either plant-based or of cells (cell farming) produced in the next 10 years. He said half of the seafood will also be produced using cell aquaculture during this decade. Some consider that plant-based meats, and those made using the cell culture technique, mimic the feel and taste of real meat while being healthier because they are low in saturated fat and calories. Meat’s high carbon footprint also prompts experts to urge people to reduce their consumption of animal meat to save the environment.