Turnstile Return With New Song ‘Mystery’
Baltimore hardcore outfit Turnstile have returned with their first new music in three years, “Mystery.”. “Mystery” is bookended by a practically ambient flourish of synthesizers, although in between it’s a no-nonsense barrage of chugging power chords, stadium-sized rock drums, and scorching guitar solos. “There’s a clock in my head, is it wrong, is it right?” wonders vocalist Brendan Yates. “I know you’re scared of running out of time/But I’m afraid, too.”www.rollingstone.com