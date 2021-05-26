Cancel
Turnstile Return With New Song ‘Mystery’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 16 days ago
Baltimore hardcore outfit Turnstile have returned with their first new music in three years, “Mystery.”. “Mystery” is bookended by a practically ambient flourish of synthesizers, although in between it’s a no-nonsense barrage of chugging power chords, stadium-sized rock drums, and scorching guitar solos. “There’s a clock in my head, is it wrong, is it right?” wonders vocalist Brendan Yates. “I know you’re scared of running out of time/But I’m afraid, too.”

