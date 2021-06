The Avery County Commissioners met May 6 and discussed budget considerations involving the Avery Fire Commission, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and Avery County Schools. The Avery Journal reports the Fire Commission requested $1.2 million for a new Elk Park Fire Department building. According to the report, the old building was built on top of an old sawmill and is sinking into the ground. The commission is also exploring the possibility of eventually hiring more full-time firefighters.