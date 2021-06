FAIRFIELD — It wasn’t meant to be for the No. 3 (4A) Fairfield softball team on Tuesday night in a marquee doubleheader against No. 8 (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Rockets were scalding hot at the plate and swept the Trojans 12-0 and 25-12. Game 1 was dominated by EBF pitcher Brooklyn Bettis. The Rockets’ freshman ace shut out a potent Trojan lineup, giving up just three hits and three walks in seven innings. She struck out seven Fairfield batters.