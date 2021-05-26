Watch Zion Williamson Explain the Significance of His Jordan Zion 1 "Marion" Colorway

This summer is set to be the summer of the Nike Dunk Low and many sneakerheads are here for it. With the shoe seeing a massive resurgence in terms of popularity, there have been numerous colorways to make their way to the market and there have been plenty of others that have been teased online. One such model is the Nike Dunk Low "University Blue" which is a direct reference to the popular UNC aesthetic that has been a part of Nike ever since Michael Jordan joined the brand in the 80s.