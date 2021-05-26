Kotlyn, Knull, Scaria & Sprecher Break 4×200 Meter Relay School Record….AGAIN & AGAIN!!!

Congratulations to Lauren Kotlyn, Brianna Knull, Merlin Scaria and Julia Sprecher of the Girls Varsity Track Team!!. On Friday, May 21st, the Girls Varsity Track Team traveled to Brunswick High School for the OHSAA District Track Tournament. The 4×200 Meter Relay Team consisting of Lauren Kotlyn, Brianna Knull, Merlin Scaria and Julia Sprecher set a school record with a time of 1:44.55. The girls broke their own school record of 1:46.05 set only 2 days ago. This is the third time this season that this group of girls have broken the school record. The 4×200 Meter Relay Team also finished in 2nd place and qualified for the upcoming OHSAA Regional Track Tournament.