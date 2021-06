Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.