Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Game on! Dick’s rallies on the return of team sports

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hRzA_0aBzZLZH00

A year after safety fears led to the cancellation of baseball and other team sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a comeback year as bats, balls and jerseys fly off shelves.

First-quarter sales more than doubled to $2.92 billion and the company raised its expectations for sales and profits in 2021.

Sales at established stores surged 115%.

The company, based outside of Pittsburgh in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, did a lot better than many other retailers during the pandemic as families turned to camping, water sports and other socially distanced activities.

With the return of team sports, first-quarter profits surged to a record.

Dick’s “saw a resurgence in our team sports business as kids began to get back out on the field after a year in which many youth sports activities were delayed or cancelled,” said CEO Lauren Hobart in a prepared statement.

Shares jumped 13% at the opening bell Wednesday.

Dick’s earned $361.8 million, or $3.41 per share, swinging back from a loss of $143.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Removing one-time costs or benefits, per-share earnings were $3.79 per share, more than triple what analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research had been expecting.

Revenue also exceeded expectations.

It appears that momentum will continue, industry analysts said.

“In addition to the gym-crowd pivoting to working out from home, our data also show that many traditionally less-active customers have engaged more in fitness over the past few months. Some of this is because of an absence of other things to do and some is related to more people being conscious about their health and wellbeing as result of the virus,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “This trend has created a new wave of shoppers, many of which gravitated to specialist sports retailers for the service and authority they provide.

Dick’s now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $8 to $8.70 per share, up from $4.40 to $5.20. Revenue is expected to be between $10.52 billion and $10.81 billion, up from $9.54 billion and $9.94 billion.

Those projections also far exceed Wall Street projections for per-share earnings of $5.46 per share, and revenue of $9.9 billion.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Team Sports#Water Sports#Fitness#Home Team#Pittsburgh#Dick S Sporting Goods#Zacks Investment Research#Globaldata Retail#Baseball#Jerseys#Field#First Quarter Sales#First Quarter Profits#Balls#Ceo Lauren Hobart#Bats#Camping#Per Share Earnings#Coraopolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Earnings Roundup: Zscaler, Nordstrom, Dick's Sporting Goods

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) hit an all-time high after a monster first quarter, as CEO Lauren Hobart continues to impress. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) pops 15% after the cybersecurity company continues to invest in growth. In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Alicia Alfiere analyzes those stories, as well as the challenges and possibilities facing Nordstrom.
RetailPosted by
Bisnow

Dick's Sporting Goods Prepares To Launch New Concept With Outdoors Motif

Dick’s Sporting Goods, which turned in strong sales numbers during the first quarter of this year, is planning to open a new concept called Public Lands. The first of these stores, which will open this year in Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, will be an "outdoor omnichannel retail concept," Dick's Executive Chairman Edward Stack said during the company's most recent earnings call.
New York City, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Add women's team to TV sports schedule

As an avid sports fan, as well as a longtime high school basketball coach and a current basketball coach at SUNY Dutchess, I appreciate that the Freeman prints, daily, a sports schedule of the New York professional teams. This gives the sports fan the opportunity to see what his/her favorite teams, including the Knicks, Nets, Yankees, Mets, Islanders, Rangers, Giants and Jets (when in season) have coming up in each of the next three days.
Morgantown, WVTimes West Virginian

How we connect with team sports

MORGANTOWN — The death of Don Vincent, who was an integral part of what made up the Golden Age of West Virginia basketball and a complementary player to both Hot Rod Hundley and Jerry West, carried with it a message that fits all too well into modern day athletics. You...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods

Within the last quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 16 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Dick's Sporting Goods evaluate the company at an average price target of $100.06 with a high of $142.00 and a low of $77.00.
Retaildigitalcommerce360.com

A peek into Dick’s Sporting Goods’ omnichannel fulfillment journey

Dick's, which began shipping online orders from stores in 2013, says its 800 stores fulfilled more than 70% of web orders in Q4 2020, either through ship from store, in-store pickup or curbside. For merchants with deep pockets and large footprints, relying heavily on stores to fulfill online orders often...
Ohio Statesciotopost.com

Ohio’s Pro Sports Teams Root for Sports Betting Legalization

Sports betting is a topic that seems to be on the agenda in practically every state where it has not already been introduced. Ohio is no exception to that, and on May 6, the State Senate introduced a bill that would grant up to 40 sports betting licenses to casinos, racinos and other appropriate facilities such as sports bars.
Economyusalaxmagazine.com

From the CEO: Life is a Team Sport

This story appears in the May/June edition of USA Lacrosse Magazine. Join our momentum. There’s nothing like a deadline to get you focused. USA Lacrosse Magazine editor Matt DaSilva knows I need one and always gives me plenty of runway to submit my thoughts for this column. You wouldn’t think the opportunity to write a few words about whatever’s on my mind would create such angst for me, but it always does. Writing succinctly and cohesively doesn’t come as easily to me as it once did.
MarketsBenzinga

Understanding Dick's Sporting Goods's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 21, 2021, Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 25, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Dick’s Sporting Goods, which has a current dividend per share of $0.36, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 10, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.73% at current price levels.
MLSsporttechie.com

Apple's FaceTime Will Let Sports Fans Watch Games Together

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple introduced a new FaceTime feature called SharePlay that, among other uses, will allow sports fans to watch games together through FaceTime. SharePlay’s launch partners included the NBA, Twitch, and subscription streaming services such as ESPN+ and CBS’s Paramount+. Users will have access to...
RetailStreetInsider.com

Stephens Upgrades Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro upgraded Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods: $20 off a $100 purchase coupon

Planning to make a large purchase at Dick’s soon? Here’s a coupon you can use!. Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering a $20 off a $100 purchase coupon when you sign up for their texts! Just text HOOPS to 24001 and then enter your zip code when asked to receive this coupon.