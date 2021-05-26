Trump dusts off his proven ‘They’re all out to get me’ playbook

(CNN) — Six months after their relationship deteriorated in the midst of an insurrection at the US Capitol, Donald Trump and Mike Pence appear to be on the mend. As Pence drops hints about his White House ambitions, more than a half-dozen aides and advisers who remain close to him and Trump told CNN that the tension between both men has eased to a manageable level. That has lent new hope to allies of the former vice president who once worried that Trump, furious over Pence's refusal to indulge his unprecedented and unconstitutional request to block certification of the 2020 election results, would tank his shot at the Republican presidential nomination if he were to forgo running himself in 2024.