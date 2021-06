STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.