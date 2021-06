Regé-Jean Page may not be coming back to the colorful, gossipy, glittering world of Bridgerton, but he'll always be the Duke of Hastings. During a conversation with fellow period-piece superstar Emma Corrin (who plays Princess Diana on The Crown) for Variety's Actors on Actors video series, Page explained that the show, which became a fan favorite thanks to his steamy portrayal of Simon Basset, was the sort of thing that looked fun and frothy, but had more under the surface, like a McDonald's Happy Meal injected with unexpected vitamins.