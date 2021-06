In news that Celtic fans absolutely didn’t expect yesterday, Danish team Nordsjaelland are keen on signing Karamoko Dembele. Now, before we get into “Farmer’s league”, “my Nan” territory, the standard in Denmark is decent. It’d be a glass houses/stones exercise to suggest that a Danish club couldn’t steer one of our young stars away. While it doesn’t seem entirely likely, it’s hardly the case that it couldn’t happen. So we need to rid ourselves of any complacency here.