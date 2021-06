Howdy folks! It's time yet again for another edition of This Week in Legacy! This week we're diving into Week One of Modern Horizons 2 on Magic Online and we're also going to look at a few cards that we missed last week that were spoiled as the article had already been submitted. One of the primary things we'll be looking at here is the fact that Modern Horizons 2 has given way to the rise of AFFINITY in Legacy with a few key printings. We've also got the data from this weekend's Challenge events including the Showcase Challenge, and of course... a Spice Corner.